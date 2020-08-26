Events and activities
Trinity-Cass Lake drive-in worship
Trinity Lutheran Church in Cass Lake will be holding drive-in, in-person worship in the church parking lot every Sunday, 10:30 a.m., through October. Everyone is invited to join for worship with members of their family in their own vehicles. Masked, gloved ushers will distribute bulletins and instructions on where to park and what frequency to tune your FM radio to. Communion will be served in pre-packaged containers. For information on other programs and services, go to the website tlccasslake.com or visit Trinity Lutheran Church of Cass Lake Facebook.
Wednesday, August 26
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
The August Pantry will be from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Laporte School. Food bundles will be assembled indoors in the school commons area. Guests will not be allowed in the building. They will remain in their vehicles. This will again be a socially-distanced drive-by distribution. Please inform us of your intentions by clicking on the following link: https://forms.gle/tg6PDPnQBQGiMC2v6
Thursday, August 27
Bemidji Symphony annual mtg.
The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra’s annual meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. online via Zoom; all are welcome to attend. Please send an email by 5 p.m. Aug. 26 to bso@bemidjisymphony.org to request the meeting link.
Saturday, August 29
Pastor Judy retirement reception
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold a retirement reception for their beloved Pastor Judy, from 1-3 p.m. in the Memorial Garden and lawn. Masks required; bring lawn chairs if you wish; social distancing will be practiced. Members of the congregation and community are encouraged to attend to share their best wishes with Pastor. A basket for cards will be available; those who wish to mail cards can send to Pastor Judy, c/o St. Paul’s, PO Box 307, Hackensack, MN 56452. Pastor Judy’s last Sunday will be Sept. 6. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all worship services have been streamed live via Facebook.
Woodtick Wheelers ride, mtg.
The Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club will hold a short annual meeting at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Bear Pause Theater, Hackensack. After the meeting the club will ride to Whipholt Beach on Leech Lake for a picnic lunch. Bring a bag lunch and beverage.
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl canceled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
Sat., Sept. 5
Art in the Park goes on in L’ville
Art in the Park will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Longville. Many of the artists who would have participated in the Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will be there. Live music, food by the Longville Lions, pies by the Longville Chamber, adult beverages at the Docksider and more.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Ethnic Fest cancelled
The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce announces with regret the cancellation of Ethnic Fest Sept. 12, 2020, due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 25-27
Hack Chainsaw Event cancelled
The Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 Chainsaw Carving Event. They look forward to seeing everyone in 2021.
Friday, Sept. 25
FIA curbside Booya fundraiser
Faith in Action for Cass County will hold its annual fall Booya Feed as a curbside pick-up event, 4:30-6 p.m., at Union Church, Hackensack. Reservations encouraged but drive-ups accepted. To make a reservation, call 675-5435 or find Faith in Action on Facebook. Deadlines for reservations is noon on Sept. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.