Saturday May 8
Woodtick Wheelers spring mtg.
The Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club will hold its spring meeting and membership drive at 9 a.m. starting at the parking lot of Bear Pause Theater in Hackensack. New members welcome. After a short meeting, an ATV ride through the Chippewa National Forest to Whipholt Beach will follow. Everyone should bring their own lunch. For more info visit www.woodtickwheelers.com or email club president Dave Halsey at dvhalsey@gmail.com.
Sunday May 9
Backus Auxil. Mother’s Day b’fst
The Backus American Legion Auxiliary will give away free plants to mothers who attend the monthly breakfast on Mother’s Day. Menu: fried or scrambled eggs, pancakes or French toast, sausage and bacon, juice, water and coffee for $8 per plate and $4 for children under age 7. Served from 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the clubrooms, Hwys. 371/87 W, Backus.
Sat. May 15 and 22
Support Wolves Trapshooting
Support the WHA Wolves trapshooting team from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW, Walker by purchasing a “Burger Bundle:” — choice of burgers, sides, beverages, $15.
Saturday May 22
Pet Wellness Clinic
Great River Rescue, Bemidji, will hold a pet wellness clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments must be made in advance; $10 deposit. To learn more and to register go to www.greatriverrescue.com under the “Events” tab. Great River Rescue is located at 1612 Carr Lake Road and is open Tues.-Fri, 12:30-5:30 p.m. and Sat., 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Foothills Silent Auction, Picnic
Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a silent auction and picnic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Saturday, August 14
Battle of the Bands, 5K Fun Run
Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a Battle of the Bands Fundraiser and 5K Family Fun Run. For details call 947-3206.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Wed., Aug. 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Sat., Aug. 21
Real Vikings. No horns.
The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games. An affordable family event with special activities for the kids. On-site food, free parking.
