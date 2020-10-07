Oct. 3-10
Festival of Sukkot
Torah Keepers are invited to attend Yahuah’s annual Sacred Festival of Sukkot (Tabernacles) Oct. 3-10. For location, times, questions, call (218) 766-8176.
Oct. 4-10
Mental Illness Awareness Week
This week will be marked by community education efforts in all 50 states to raise awareness that mental illnesses are treatable medical conditions and that there is help for individuals and their families. To learn more, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Minnesota at namimn.org or call (888) 626-4435.
Thursday, October 8
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hilltop Inn on Hwy. 87 in Hubbard. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. Gregg Remus at (701) 446-7651 or Vice Commander David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 for information, if needed.
Saturday, October 10
Sanford-Bemidji mammograms
Sanford Bemidji’s Edith Sanford Breast Center invites women to sign up for “Mammograms and Muffins from 8 a.m.-noon. Attendees can get their routine screening mammogram and pick up a muffin afterward. Participation is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call (218) 333-4624 or schedule via MyChart.
Crossing Arts Creativity Kits
Crossing Arts will distribute creativity kits from 10-noon to anyone who wants a little bit of creative fun. Kits available on tables in front of Crossing Arts; limited to the first 200; first come, first served. (Indoors if weather is bad) For more info contact Crossing Arts at (218) 833-0416; located at 711 Laurel Street, Brainerd.
Thursday, Oct. 15
‘Virtual’ Wave of Light
A virtual Wave of Light ceremony in observance of National Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss Awareness Day will be held on CHI St. Joseph’s Health Facebook page at 6:45 p.m. RSVPs not required, but to receive a candle and have your baby’s name read during the lighting ceremony, register by Oct. 12; call (218) 616-3266.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Kokoro Center open mic
The Kokoro Center in Hackensack will host a poetry open mic evening, 7-8 p.m. over Zoom. The evening will feature poetry evoking the sights and sounds of the Minnesota northwoods. Poets and audience members can register ahead for a Zoom link. For info, email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com or call (218) 270-5648. The event is free and donations are welcome.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte changes
The location of Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte’s next pop-up pantry will be at the school bus garage, across the street from the school. Enter Main Street at the west end from Co. Rd. 39; follow instructions from traffic volunteers. We will practice social distancing. Stay in your vehicle. No limit on bundles, but we are trying to reach as many households as possible. No Express Track pre-registration at this time. Be sure your trunk/cargo area is empty; bundles must fit in the trunk or cargo area only; volunteers cannot load into the passenger area. Bundles are pre-packaged; no need to bring totes or boxes. Extra boxes are always welcome, however. Please be patient; this is still all new to us. We reserve the right to refuse anyone who does not follow instructions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.