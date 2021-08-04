Wednesday, Aug. 4
Chicken dinner, Trinity
The annual chicken dinner fundraiser is back at Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte, 5-7 p.m. No reservations needed; proceeds go to local and worldwide charities.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Tianna Golf Course and Walker Bay Coffee Co..
Thursday, Aug. 5
PEO Chapter CY
PEO Chapter CY meets at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Meeting at 5:30 p.m., summer social at 6 p.m., hosted by the social committee.
Hot Summer Nights concerts
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet, announces two free concerts, July 29 and Aug. 5 at the college’s spectacular amphitheater featuring local bands Whiskey Trail July 29 and Rock-A-Billy Review Aug. 5. Open to the public, 7-9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets or seat cushions. Held rain or shine.
Friday, Aug. 6
Lakeside Concert Series
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by the Walker VFW and Ben Brovold’s American Family Insurance.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Walker Bay Day 5K
The Lions Walker Bay Day 5K Run/Walk starts with registration at 8 a.m., city park, $20 entry fee. Race starts at 9 a.m. For more information call 547-1313.
Balsam Moon Event
An environmental workshop on sustainable living hosted by Barb Mann and Doug Weiss will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Balsam Moon Event Center, 3148 Bungo Creek Lane SW, Pine River. Demos, hands-on experiences. Free, all ages welcome.
Rendezvous Brewing anniv.
Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack celebrates its first anniversary with a Grand Opening party from noon-8 p.m. Drawings, customized T-shirts and “Birch Lake Logger.” on tap.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Union Church public forum
Union Church, UCC of Hackensack will hold a public form at 10:30 a.m. Joy Persall, a woman of Ojibwe Metis descent, will present a program on “Holding Relationships as Sacred. Union’s Justice Ministry Team invites the public to attend. The church is located at 401 Lake Ave. E., next to Birchview Gardens Assisted Living.
CAP pancake b’fst
The Tri-County Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, will again hold its annual pancake breakfast, 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Walker Airport (Bresley Field). Menu features famous made from scratch buttermilk pancakes, sausage and beverages. No charge but free-will donations will be gratefully accepted.
Backus Legion breakfast
The Backus American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m. at the Clubhouse. Fried or scrambled eggs, pancakes or French toast, sausage and bacon, juice, water and coffee, $10 per plate or $5 for kids under age 7. Proceeds go to community, education and veterans programs, active duty military holiday gifts and other Auxiliary charitable projects.
Staples Concert Series
Music in the Park, Staples’ summer concert series, will come to a close at 7 p.m. with the bluegrass band, Sarah Mae and the Birkeland boys. Bring a lawn chair. Northern Pacific Park is located at 625 Sixth St. NE; go north on Sixth at the junction of Hwys. 10/210, go six blocks.
Gazebo in the Pines
Community Church of Walker on Hwy. 371 invites all to a one-hour concert at the Gazebo in the Pines 7 p.m., featuring OLIO, with father-son musicians Larry and Loran Kimball, and brothers Grant and Garret Raddatz blending folk, pop and rock on multiple instruments. Bring a lawn chair; free-will offerings.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Portage Brewery and Walker Eye Clinic.
Friday, Aug. 13
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Frizzell Furniture Gallery and Hoss’ Liquor.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Art, Book Festival
Enjoy the 26th annual Art and Book Festival, Third St. and Lake Ave., Hackensack, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. With over 60 participating artists and more than 30 authors, this festival has something for everyone. Also children’s art tent, vision testing booth, and food, beverages, and craft beer from Hackensack’s own Rendezvous Brewing. This is the longest-running art and book festival in Minnesota. Presented by the Northwoods Arts Council.
Magnificat Breakfast
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat will hold a breakfast at Charlie’s Up North, 6841 Hwy. 371, Walker. Registration, 8:30 a.m.; breakfast, 9 a.m. Cost $15. For reservations, call Lorri at (218) 507-0953 or Jeanette at (218) 652-2325.
Battle of Bands, 5K Fun Run
Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a Battle of the Bands Fundraiser and 5K Family Fun Run. For details call 947-3206.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Brainerd Ski Loons
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Music in the Park
The Bill and Kate Isles Band returns to the Gazebo at Salem Lutheran Church, 1340 C.R. 5, Longville, 5-7 p.m., for Music in the Park. The four-member band is known for bluegrass and a wide variety of other musical styles. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic lunch. If it rains, concert will be held in the church. Free admission; donations welcome.
Gazebo in the Pines
Community Church of Walker on Hwy. 371 invites all to a one-hour concert at the Gazebo in the Pines 7 p.m., featuring Folkgrass, Bill and Julie Kaiser, with a creative blend of bluegrass and folk music with acoustic guitar. Bring a lawn chair; free-will offerings.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Salem Lutheran presentation
The Men’s Fellowship at Salem Lutheran Church welcomes arborist and author Jeff Jepson who will speak on “Have You Looked at Your Trees Lately?” Meet and greet at 6 p.m., presentation at 6:30 p.m. Free, open to the community.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Brainerd Ski Loons
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Anchored In and Laura Hansen, attorney.
Friday, Aug. 20
Lakeside Concert Series
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Daybreak to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Loney Sales and Service, and D. W. Jones.
Saturday, Aug. 21
Real Vikings. No horns.
The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games. An affordable family event with special activities for the kids. On-site food, free parking.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Gazebo in the Pines
Community Church of Walker on Hwy. 371 invites all to a one-hour concert at the Gazebo in the Pines 7 p.m., featuring Lance Benson, bringing his original music inspired by life experiences. Bring a lawn chair; free-will offerings.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Heritage and Hardee’s.
Friday, Aug. 27
Lakeside Concert Series
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes The Occasionals to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Art and Antique Mall of Walker and Heritage Custom Framing.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Gazebo in the Pines
Community Church of Walker on Hwy. 371 invites all to a one-hour concert at the Gazebo in the Pines 7 p.m., featuring After 5/Mitch’s Hooley-Gans. Enjoy country, Irish and 50s music in tight three-part harmony. Bring a lawn chair; free-will offerings.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by the Boulders and May Creek Senior Living Campus.
Friday, Sept. 3
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Mustang Sally’s and Kabekona Lake Foundation.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Lakeside Concert Series
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Rockin’ Hill to Hackensack City Park for a free Labor Day weekend musical performance (the last of the season), 1-3 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Sunday, Sept. 5
Hack Lions breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Dean’s Bait and Chase on the Lake.
Friday, Sept. 10
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Orton Oil and Northern Star Co-op .
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Pederson Family Dental and First National Bank of Walker.
Friday, Sept. 17
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Resort Marine and Service, and Norm’s Auto Body.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Clark’s Garage and Walker Log Homes and Mini-Storage.
Friday, Sept. 24
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Building Center and Lampert’s Cabinets.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Thrifty White and Leech Lake TV.
Friday, Oct. 1
Free Friday at Museum
The final Free Friday (free admission) of the season at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
