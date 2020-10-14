Sunday, Oct. 18

Hackensack Legion Auxil. b’fst

Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs OR biscuits, gravy, with eggs; juice and coffee for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships. Masks are required; social distancing will be observed.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Kokoro Center open mic

The Kokoro Center in Hackensack will host a poetry open mic evening, 7-8 p.m. over Zoom. The evening will feature poetry evoking the sights and sounds of the Minnesota northwoods. Poets and audience members can register ahead for a Zoom link. For info, email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com or call (218) 270-5648. The event is free and donations are welcome.

Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley

Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished.  Seating will be spaced for safety. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.

