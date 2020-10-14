Sunday, Oct. 18
Hackensack Legion Auxil. b’fst
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs OR biscuits, gravy, with eggs; juice and coffee for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships. Masks are required; social distancing will be observed.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Kokoro Center open mic
The Kokoro Center in Hackensack will host a poetry open mic evening, 7-8 p.m. over Zoom. The evening will feature poetry evoking the sights and sounds of the Minnesota northwoods. Poets and audience members can register ahead for a Zoom link. For info, email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com or call (218) 270-5648. The event is free and donations are welcome.
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Seating will be spaced for safety. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.