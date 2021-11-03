Events and activities
Kringle Market opens Nov. 6
The annual Kringle Market will be open Nov. 6-Dec. 24 at Crossing Arts in Brainerd for holiday shopping. Hours are Tues., Thurs., Fri., 10-5; Wed., 10-7; and Saturdays, 10-2; except for Dec. 24, 10-noon. For more information contact Crossing Arts, 711 Laurel St., downtown Brainerd; (218) 833-0416; info@crossingarts.org.
Friday, Nov. 5
Spanish Club fruit sale
The WHA Spanish Club is holding its annual fruit sale. Place orders through Nov. 5 for delivery Nov. 30. Make checks out to WHA Spanish Club. Oranges (88 per case): full case, $37; half case, $18.50. Grapefruit (40 per case): full case, $45; half case, $22.50. Mixed fruit (44 oranges, 20 grapefruit): full case, $41.00. To order call Patty Knight, (218) 547-4224.
Deer Hunters’ Dinner
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve a deer hunters’ dinner at the Legion Post, starting at 5 p.m. Hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, vegetable, milk or coffee, free slice of homemade pie; adults, $10.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Hunters’ Supper in Akeley
Akeley United Methodist Church, 17 First St. E, is serving a hunters’ supper with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, coleslaw and homemade pies, 4:30-7 p.m. Adults $12, kids ages 6-12, $6; and kids age 5 and younger free.
Kringle Market opens
Tuesday, Nov. 9
CLC live music program
Central Lakes College invites the community to live music at 7 p.m. in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd Campus. Three ensembles will be featured: Concert Winds, Jazz Collective, and the semi-professional big band, the Central Lakes Jazz Orchestra. Tickets $5 at the door; CLC students and kids under age 12 are free. Masks required on the CLC campus.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Veterans dine out
All veterans, friends and family are invited to get together and eat out at The Stomping Grounds north of Akeley on Hwy. 64; 6 p.m. Call Lynn at (2318) 562-4378 for more information.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Lakeside Baptist vets tribute
Lakeside Baptist Church, Backus, presents a special program for veterans at 10:15 a.m., featuring songs from 11 wars where veterans have won and preserved our liberty. The church is across from the DNR station in Backus. For more information call (218) 947-4955.
Thursday, Nov. 18
Zoom Poetry reading
Kokoro Center for Music and the Performing Arts presents “Poets of the Minnesota Northwoods” from 7-8 p.m. This is a free Zoom event, with featured poet Sara Chaffee-Bates. To register email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Win cash or turkeys!
Win Cash or Turkeys at the 40&8 Turkey Bingo, 7 p.m., at the Walker American Legion, sponsored by the 40&8 and Sons of the American Legion. Proceeds will be used for nursing scholarships.
Fall bazaar at St. Peter
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 305 W. Fifth St., Park Rapids, will hold a fall bazaar from 9-3. Huge bake sale, vendors, crafts, homemade lefse, children’s dollar store. Coffee and caramel rolls starting at 9 a.m. Lunch served 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: cream of potato soup, turkey or ham sandwiches, fresh pies. Free admission; door prizes.
Fri.-Sat., Nov. 26-27
Festival of Lights
The Festival of Lights in Walker is a great way to “light up the town” and start the holiday season. Fun activities for the whole family: Reindeer Ramble, a Float Village on Fifth, Party with Santa at Walker Bay Theater, Community Christmas Tree decorating and more. To be an event sponsor or for more information on the Leech Lake Chamber website, leech-lake.com or call (218) 547-1313.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
