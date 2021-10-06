Events and activities
Wednesday Storytime
The Walker Public Library will hold Storytime with Stacy every Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Geared for preschoolers but all ages are welcome. To join us for Virtual Storytime, call the Library at 547-1019.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Hack Lions Turkey Dinner
The Hackensack Lions will serve their annual turkey dinner with all the fixings, 4-7 p.m. at the Community building on Lake Avenue. Free will-donation. Proceeds support community projects.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Last Lakeside Concert
The Northwoods Arts Council announces a rescheduled performance by The Occasionals, 3-5 p.m., Hackensack City Park Pavilion, during Rendezvous Brewing’s Oktober Fest. In case of rain, the event will move to the Community Building where Rendezvous Brewing will also offer their craft beer. Bring lawn chairs for either an indoor or outdoor performance.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Backus Legion Auxiliary b’fst
The Backus American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Fried or scrambled eggs, pancakes or French toast, sausage and bacon, juice, water, coffee, $10 for adults, $5 for kids under age 7. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds go to community, education and veterans programs, active duty military holiday gifts and other charitable projects.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Military vets gather
Military folks are invited to gather to eat out at Charlie’s Up North at the Y Junction of Highways 371 N. and 200 E., east of Walker. This is no longer an official organized group, but all veterans, friends and family are welcome. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for information. Hope to see you there.
Monday, Oct. 18
Free tech class at The Hub
The Hub in Hackensack will host a free Tech class at 1 p.m. Get questions answered about your electronic devices.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Foot care clinic at The Hub
Public Health will hold a foot care clinic by appointment at The Hub, Hackensack; call Jenny at (218) 838-2367.
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Potluck, Bingo at The Hub
The Hub in Hackensack will host a potluck at noon followed by BINGO. Bring a dish to pass.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Trick or Treat at The Hub
The Hub, Hackensack, will hold an open house trick or treat from 5-7 p.m. People may set up a table, bring their candy to hand out, and enjoy the evening. Open to the public.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
