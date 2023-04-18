Events and activities
Wounded Warrior Guides
Hiawatha Resort is looking for fishing guides for their Wounded Warrior event May 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meals, bait and gas will be covered. If interested, contact Vanessa at info@hiawathabeach.com
Wed., April 19
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Spring Rain.”
Legion hosts Nat’l. Cmdr.
The Hackensack American Legion welcomes American Legion National Commander Vincent J. “Jim” Triola to a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. This event is for members only, cost $10. Triola is visiting the state of Minnesota the week of April 16-21. The Hackensack Legion Post will be closed to the public during the luncheon but will re-open at 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Preview to Preschool
Preview to Preschool will be held from 6-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran School, 0.5 mi. east of the Y Junction, Hwy. 200 south of Walker. This introduction to preschool and pre-kindergarten is for parents and children age 3 or 4 years by Sept. 1. Preschool thru grade 8 open house will be held from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Come visit the classrooms, meet teachers and register for the 2023-2024 school year.
Friday, April 21
PB Band Festival
The second annual Paul Bunyan Band Festival starts at 7 p.m. at the CTC Center, Pillager High School, featuring Raiders Concert Winds, Raider Jazz Collective, Central Lakes College Jazz Orchestra, Central Lakes Wind Symphony, and rural schools.
Tuesday, April 25
Evening in Tuscany
An Evening in Tuscany spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Faith in Action will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at Union Church, Hackensack.
April 23-29
National Library Week
Celebrate National Library Week by visiting the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank, and check out all we have to offer. See plans for the new library building and spin the prize wheel for some FREE library swag.
Wed., April 26
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Spring Flowers.”
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church-Laporte.
CLC Orchestra, Choir
The Central Lakes College String Orchestra and Choir will present their spring program, “Songs of Spring” at 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, and via livestream, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JYCiZLyjkw
Thursday, April 27
Walker Library Book Club
Join the book club, 5 p.m., lower level, American National Bank, to discuss “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. To be part of the book club, stop by the library to pick up your copy.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Walker Mayor Jerecho Worth at Jimmy’s Restaurant, 8 a.m. for Coffee and Conversation with the Mayor.
Business After Hours
Business After Hours will be held at WineDown in Walker, 4-6 p.m. Bring a business card.
Sunday, April 30
ASI, SON meet
Bemidji branches of Sons of Norway and the American Swedish Institute will hold a joint meeting at 2 p.m. to hear Loraine Jensen, president of the American Association of Runic Studies, speak in person. Jensen is a foremost expert on runes.
Monday, May 1
100+ Women Who Care
100 Plus Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Arvig WACC to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference. in the Leech Lake community. For more information go to the Facebook page 100+Women Who Care of Leech Lake Area or call or text Mar Kuha at 218-839-1974 or Margie Richardson at 218-760-4715.
Tuesday, May 2
CLC spring concert
The Central Lakes College Raider Concert Winds and Jazz Collective present their spring concert, “Balance,” at 7:30 p.m. in Chalberg Theatre. $5 for adults; students and children age 14 and younger free.
Tuesday, May 9
CLC Orchestra
The Central Lakes College Jazz Orchestra, featuring vocalist Rebecca Timmins, and CLC Wind Symphony present their spring concert, “Perseverance,” at 7 p.m. in Chalberg Theater; $5 for adults; students and children age 14 and younger free.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.