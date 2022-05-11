Events and activities
Fishing guides needed
Twenty volunteer fishing guides are needed for the Wounded Warrior Project fishing weekend, May 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All gas, meals and bait provided. Contact Vanessa at Hiawatha Beach Resort, (218) 547-1510, or Leech Lake Area Chamber, (218) 547-1313.
Support Trapshooting team
Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle on Saturday May 14 or May 21. Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.
Wed., May 11
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Historical Society member Erma Shantle and Turtle Lake Township.
Thursday, May 12
Military group gathers
The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Birchwood Char House on Hwy. 371, Hackensack. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.
Musical at Immanuel School
Immanuel Lutheran School presents its spring musical at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Church east of the Y Junction.
Hack Lions Board
The Hackensack Lions Board meets at 7 p.m. at the Hackensack Hub.
Fri.-Sat., May 13-14
Legion Auxiliary poppies
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will distribute poppies and accept donations at Hackensack businesses May 13-14. Poppies are worn to commemorate the sacrifice of men and women who gave their lives fighting for their country. To donate leave a check payable to “Unit 202 Poppy Fund” at the Hackensack Legion Post or mail to PO Box 414, Hackensack, MN 56452.
Live Music at the Chase
Live music with David Lee, 7 p.m., at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Friday, May 13
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Smoky Hollow Township and Gould Township.
Hot dogs, brats at Swanson’s
The Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Department will be serving hot dogs and bratwurst at Swanson’s Bait and Tackle. Thank you for supporting your local firefighters and emergency medical services personnel.
Saturday, May 14
Support Trapshooting team
Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle — Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.
Creativity Kits giveaway
Crossing Arts, 711 Laurel Street, Brainerd, will give out creativity kits, 10 a.m. to noon, containing two art projects, coloring sheet and more. This month, kits include a dreamcatcher and stitchery project. Free to public; supplies limited. For more info call (218) 833-0416 or email to info@crossingarts.org.
Sunday, May 15
Legion Auxiliary B’fst
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast with eggs and bacon; juice and coffee, $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Monday, May 16
Free Tech Class
Bill Kennedy will present a free tech class, 1 p.m., at the Hub in Hackensack.
Tuesday, May 17
Faith in Action event
Faith in Action will hold an event at The Hub, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Wed., May 18
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Wilkinson Township and Weeks Automotive.
Community Meal at Hope
Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, will serve a free community meal with chicken Parmesan from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Hack Lending Library mtg.
The Hackensack Lending Library will hold a meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. .at the Hub, Hackensack.
Thursday, May 19
Hub holds potluck
The Hub in Hackensack will hold a potluck at noon with speaker; bring a dish to pass.
Lions General meeting
The Hackensack Lions will hold their general meeting at 7 p.m. at The Hub, Hackensack.
Rotary Stem and Stein
Walker Rotary presents Stem and Stein, at Northern Lights Event Center, 6-8:30 p.m.
Fri.-Sat., May 20-21
Live music at the Chase
Live music with Tim Eggebratten, 7 p.m., at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Friday, May 20
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Pine Lake Township and the town of Loon Lake.
Ten Mile Lake board
The Ten Mile Lake Association Board will meet at The Hub, Hackensack, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Saturday, May 21
Magnificat at St. Agnes
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat will gather at 8:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 210 Division St., Walker. Registration at 8:30 a.m., breakfast at 9 a.m. Cost $20. Speaker will be Linda Ries. Contact Lorri at (218) 507-0953 or Jeanette at (218) 252-2777.
Support Trapshooting team
Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle — Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.
Spring cleaning tea
Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, will hold a Spring Cleaning Tea from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Church to help support an Afghan family that recently settled in Minneapolis after fleeing their homeland due to threats from the Taliban. Shop through items other folks have donated (serving pieces, platters, casseroles, pitchers, glasses, etc.). Entry fee is $5 which allows you to shop and enjoy coffee, tea and a bar. Each item purchased is $2. All proceeds will help the Afghan family with their expenses. The family is sponsored by Lutheran Social Service and the ELCA NE Minnesota Synod.
Purse Night at MDJ Saloon
Support the pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack, with a Purse Night fundraiser at the MDJ Saloon, Moondance Fairgrounds eat of Walker. Social and pre-games start at 5 p.m.; games with fabulous prizes, including designer purses, start at 6 p.m. Limited space; text Meg Naugle (218) 259-1165 with name and number in your party. (Purse Night was rescheduled from April 23 due to inclement weather.)
Sunday, May 22
Chicken dinner at Immanuel
Fried chicken dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, east of the Y Junction, Walker.
Wed. May 25
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lima Township and May Township.
Friday, May 27
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Hiram Township and Green Scene Market, Eatery and Cocktail Bar.
Rockin’ bingo
Celebrate Class of 2022 Graduation with “Rockin’ Bingo” at the Walker American Legion, 8 p.m.
Book, Bake, Plant sale
A Book, Bake and Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Hub, Hackensack. This is a Hub fundraiser.
Wed., June 1
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Hardee’s and Walker VFW.
Friday, June 3
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Randall and Mary Krecklau (CCHS members) and Shriver’s Bait.
Wed., June 8
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Bayside Bar and Grill and Walker Bay Coffee.
Friday, June 10
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Village Square Pizza and Walker Cleaners.
Wed., June 15
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by American National Bank and Kego Township.
Barn Quilt Class
A “Barn Quilt” class will be held at the Hub from 5:30-9”30 p.m. Instructor will bring all supplies: patterns, 2-by-2 foot aluminum composite boards to paint on, paint, etc. Cost $80 - registration fee is $35, with $45 due at class time. Minimum 12 people for a full class. Contact Myra at (218) 820-0258.
Friday, June 17
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Heritage Arts and Gifts and Spitzack Builders.
Wed., June 22
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Laporte Grocery and Meats and TJ’s Floral.
Friday, June 24
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Fairview Township Centennial and Anderson’s Resorts (Grand Vu Lodge, Pine Point, South Shore).
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.