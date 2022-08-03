Wed., Aug. 3
Fun at the Library
Join Miss Stacey for storytime for kids, 10:30 a.m., Walker Public Library (lower level, American National Bank). This week’s theme is BUGS!
Thursday, Aug. 4
Kids’ activities
Kids will enjoy stories and activities at the Farmer’s Market with Carrie from Walker Library, 11 a.m. Let’s talk about bugs and get an up-close look!
Walker Bay Live
Walker Bay Live will be at BlueWater Lodge with live music and more, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Wolf Pack Nutrition and Portage Brewery.
Gallery North Open House
Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW, Bemidji, will host an open house reception, 2-5 p.m. to view works by various members of the cooperative and to meet the newest artists, Donna Anderson, Annette Detners and Darcy Brambrink.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Emmanuel turns 100
Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Backus, celebrates its 100 year anniversary with a 3 p.m. special worship service. Guest musicians will present special music. Following the service there will be a dinner and bonfire, weather permitting.
Messmakers at the Library
Messmakers Outside Art for kids at the Walker Public Library (temporary location, lower level, American National Bank.) Pre-school through middle school kids can play in the mud kitchen or blow giant bubbles; 10 to noon, FREE!
Junk in the Trunk, Bake Sale
Chapter CY PEO will hold a “Junk in the Trunk” and Bake Sale at Hope Lutheran Church, 9 a.m. to noon. Browse through a medley of unique treasures in PEO members’ trunks plus scrumptious baked goods. Free-will donations; all proceeds benefit scholarships for local women.
Portage Brewing
Portage Brewing Co. presents ‘Brews and Bluegrass” starting at noon.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Hack Lions pancakes
The Hackensack Lions will hold their monthly pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Hackensack Community Building on Lake Avenue, one block east of Hwy. 371. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee, water, juice and condiments for a free-will donation. Proceeds support the Lakes Area Dive Team. Breakfasts are held the first Sunday of May through October.
Music at the Gazebo
Enjoy music by Larry Kimball and Carole Robinson at 7 p.m., Community Church, Walker, Gazebo. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music under the pines. Free-will offering.
VBS at Immanuel
Immanuel Lutheran Church east of the Y Junction, Walker, will hold vacation Bible school at 6 p.m. each evening.
Tuesday, August 9
Lead tackle exchange
Lead-free for lead fishing tackle exchange. Bring 4 ounces or more of lead tackle from your tackle box and get a free sample of lead-free tackle and a coupon for a free beverage at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack, noon to 3 p.m.
Memory Cafe in Hack
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be hosted by Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Music at Wilbur’s
Wilbur’s On the Bay welcomes Kristine Kellogg and Kaitlyn Delorenzo, 7 p.m.
Wed., August 10
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lakeside Fireplace and Stove and Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Walker Bay Live
Walker Bay Live will be at Mustang Sally’s north of Walker, with live music and more, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Crazy Days
Downtown Walker will be filled with crazy Crazy Days bargains, starting at 9 a.m.
Friday, August 12
Dueling Pianos
Dueling Pianos returns to Moondance Event Center at 6 p.m. for a zany night of music and fun.
Fri.-Sat., August 12-13
Magnificat Seminar
Our Lady of the Lake Chapter of Magnificat presents “Life in the Spirit” seminar at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker. Friday, registration at 5:30 p.m., meal at 6 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. breakfast, noon lunch. Cost $50. For reservations call Lorri at (218) 507-0953, or Jeanette at (218) 252-2772.
Friday, August 12
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Auto Zone-Walker, and Mustang Sally’s.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Music at the Gazebo
Enjoy music by Murray and Julie Bright and Heather Cruse at 7 p.m., Community Church, Walker, Gazebo. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music under the pines. Free-will offering.
Tuesday, August 16
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Music/Bingo at Wilbur’s
Wilbur’s On the Bay welcomes DJ-High NRG with Music Bingo, 6 p.m.
Battle of Sugar Point
The Men’s Fellowship Action Team at Salem Lutheran Church, Longville, welcomes local historian and author Cecelia McKeig who will give a presentation on the Battle of Sugar Point, the last battle between Native Americans and the U.S. Army, which was fought on the shores of Leech Lake. Meet and greet social at 7 p.m., presentation at 6:30 p.m. Free, open to all members of the community.
Wed., August 17
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Turf Tech and Jennifer Twaddle, CCHS Member.
Thursday, August 18
Countryside Co-op meeting
Countryside Co-op, Hackensack, will hold its annual member meeting at Union Congregational Church, Hackensack. Meeting at 5 p.m., potluck dinner to follow. All Co-op members are encouraged to attend. Stop by the Co-op to sign up or reply by email to countrysidecoop@tds.net
Kids’ activities
Join Carrie from the Walker Library at the Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m. for stories and activities for kids of all ages.
Friday, August 19
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Peculiar Painter and Charlie’s Up North.
Wed., August 24
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by NeverWinter Clothing Co. and Walker Cleaners.
Thursday, August 18
Kids’ activities
Join Carrie from the Walker Library at the Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m. for stories and activities for kids of all ages.
Friday, August 26
Putt Fore Paws golf
Join Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort for the second Putt Fore Paws Golf Tournament at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Call (218) 675-7297 to register your team.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Sylvan Township and Frizzell Furniture.
Tuesday, August 30
Hack Community Summit
A Hackensack Community Summit will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Community Building to discuss the 2021 Comprehensive Plan, recently completed projects, future projects, current ordinances and possible updates, economic improvements and other projects. Residents of the city and surrounding area are welcome to attend. The Summit will be facilitated by the Region 5 Development Commission and Hackensack Game Changers.
Wed., August 31
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Rolf Smeby, CCHS member, and Heritage Custom Framing and Art and Antique Mall of Walker.
Friday, Sept. 2
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by The Boulders Restaurant and Resort Marine and Supply.
Wed., Sept. 7
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by May Creek Lodge and Benson’s Food and Drink Emporium
Friday, Sept. 9
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Stone Woman Herbals and Shingobee Township.
Monday, Sept. 12
Golf4Life tourney
The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center is sponsoring the “Golf4Life” fundraising tournament at Tianna Country Club Walker. Registration at noon, shotgun start at 1 p.m. Pasta bar and awards at 5 p.m.; games and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit WAPSC. For info call Kim Marshall at (952) 212-6345 or Sid Marlette at (218) 252-3265.
Wed., Sept. 14
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Marine and Norm’s Auto Repair.
Friday, Sept. 16
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and First National Bank.
Wed., Sept. 21
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Cass County and Northern Star Co-op.
Friday, Sept. 23
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Arvig Communications and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Wed., Sept. 28
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leer Title and Bob and Nita Eagle Frink, CCHS members.
Friday, Sept. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
