In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may have been cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.

Virtual Caregiver Support classes

Faith in Action for Cass County and Union Church, Hackensack, are sponsoring a free Virtual Caregiver Support class (by Zoom meetings online) beginning with the Powerful Tools for Caregivers curriculum. This six-week program is Wednesdays from May 6-June 10, 1-2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is requested so materials can be sent and the Zoom meeting link can be provided in advance. For information call Theresa Eclov, Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435, or cassfia@uslink.net

Walker Library curbside pickup

The Walker Public library will provide curbside service (pick up and drop off) Tuedays, Thursdays, Fridays, 10-4, and  Wednesdays, 10-6.  It will also provide telephone assistance, eServices, free Wi-Fi and personal assistance by phone or email. Call if you need assistance with faxing, printing or copying. For more info call (218) 547-1019 or email to walker@krls.org.

Alternatives for WAPS banquet

The Walker Area Pregnancy Center banquet, which had been postponed until June 15, has been canceled. The WAPS Board is now considering other alternatives and will announce plans when they are finalized.

Support Within Reach is open

Support Within Reach, a sexual violence resource center with offices in Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard and Itasca counties, is still open and providing client services. It offers phone call meetings, Zoom meetings (if advocate and client have access), online training upon request. If you are in need of a sexual assault exam, go to the ER, and advocates will be present. Our crisis lines are still open: Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater and Hubbard: (800) 708-2727; Aitkin and Itasca: (866) 747-5008.

