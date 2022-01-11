Events and activities

Grand Rapids Players comedy

Performances of the Grand Rapids Players’ farcical comedy, “Hamlet ... Mostly,” will be Jan. 14, 15, 21 and 22, at 7 p.m. and Jan. 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. at the Reif Performing Arts Center. Visit grplayers.com for reserved ticket information.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Walker Blood Drive

A blood drive will be held at the Walker Community Church (UCC) from 11:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment go to Vitalant.org or call Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Hackensack Legion Auxil. B’fst

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast with eggs and bacon; juice, coffee, for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.

Monday, Jan. 17

Hackensack Hub tech class

Bill Kennedy will hold a free tech class at 1 p.m. at the Hackensack Hub.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Hackensack Hub-books

The Hackensack Hub will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone interested in picking up  some books to read. Stop in and browse our collection.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Hackensack Hub potluck, demo

The Hackensack Hub will hold a potluck with demo on “pour painting” at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to pass, share lunch and enjoy the demo.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Hack Hub pour painting class

Sign up for a class on pour painting, 4-5:30 p.m. at The Hub, Hackensack. Cost is $20. Call (218) 820-0258 to sign up.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments