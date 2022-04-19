Events and activities
Support Trapshooting team
Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle on Saturday May 14 or May 21. Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.
Thursday, April 21
Business After Hours
Business After Hours is back — at Wilbur’s on Walker Bay, 101 Fifth St. N., (in the Pig Pen), 5-7 p.m. Bring your business card and $2 for split the pot.
Hackensack Lions meet
The Hackensack Lions will hold a general meeting at 7 p.m. at The Hub.
Open House, Registration
Immanuel Lutheran School will hold an open house and registration for pre-school through grade 8, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visit classrooms, meet teachers, register for the 2022-23 school year. Immanuel Lutheran School is located 0.5 mi. east of the Y Junction, Walker.
Preview to Preschool
A “Preview to Preschool” will be held from 6-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran School, 0.5 mi. east of the Y Junction, Walker.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. New members always welcome. For more information, contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Fri.-Sat., April 22-23
Live Music-Chase
Enjoy live music at Chase on the Lake with Andy Austin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Craft Event at NL
The Northern Exposure Craft Event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northern Lights Event Center, Y Junction, Walker.
Tuesday, April 26
Life Line Screening
Life Line Screening will be at The Hub from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Evening is Tuscany spaghetti
The Evening in Tuscany Spaghetti Dinner for Faith in Action is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Union Church in Hackensack. Call (218) 675-5435 for information.
Wednesday, April 27
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each bundle is $22; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.
Saturday, April 30
Trinity salad luncheon
Trinity Lutheran, Laporte, will host its annual spring salad luncheon at 11 a.m. Program features Gaye Lindors, an encouraging speaker and hope-filled writer. Free-will offerings will be accepted. All are welcome.
Woodtick Wheelers meet
The Woodtick Wheelers will hold a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a meeting, at The Hub in Hackensack.
Tuesday, May 3
Author Nathan Jorgenson
Minnesota author Nathan Jorgenson will give a reading at the Bemidji Public Library, 6 p.m., or livestreaming at facebook.com/BemidjiPublicLibrary. Jorgenson is author of “Contrapasso” and the winner of the 2004 Benjamin Franklin Award for “Waiting for White Horses.”
Wednesday, May 4
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Historical Society member Lois Orton and Thrifty White Drug of Walker.
Friday, May 6
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Historical Society members James Hanwerden and Robert Pauly.
Wednesday, May 11
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Historical Society member Erma Shantle and Turtle Lake Township.
Friday, May 13
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Smoky Hollow Township and Gould Township.
Saturday, May 14
Support Trapshooting team
Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle — Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.
Wednesday, May 18
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Wilkinson Township and Weeks Automotive.
Friday, May 20
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Pine Lake Township and the town of Loon Lake.
Saturday, May 21
Support Trapshooting team
Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle — Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.
Wednesday, May 25
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lima Township and May Township.
Friday, May 27
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Hiram Township and Green Scene Market, Eatery and Cocktail Bar.
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
