Events and activities

Support Trapshooting team

Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle on Saturday May 14 or May 21. Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.

Thursday, April 21

Business After Hours

Business After Hours is back — at Wilbur’s on Walker Bay, 101 Fifth St. N., (in the Pig Pen), 5-7 p.m. Bring your business card and $2 for split the pot.

Hackensack Lions meet

The Hackensack Lions will hold a general meeting at 7 p.m. at The Hub.

Open House, Registration

Immanuel Lutheran School will hold an open house and registration for pre-school through grade 8, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visit classrooms, meet teachers, register for the 2022-23 school year. Immanuel Lutheran School is located 0.5 mi. east of the Y Junction, Walker.

Preview to Preschool

A “Preview to Preschool” will be held from 6-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran School, 0.5 mi. east of the Y Junction, Walker.

Izaak Walton League meets

The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. New members always welcome. For more information, contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.

Fri.-Sat., April 22-23

Live Music-Chase

Enjoy live music at Chase on the Lake with Andy Austin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Craft Event at NL

 The Northern Exposure Craft Event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northern Lights Event Center, Y Junction, Walker.

Tuesday, April 26

Life Line Screening

Life Line Screening will be at The Hub from 8:30 a.m.  to 4:30 p.m.

Evening is Tuscany spaghetti

The Evening in Tuscany Spaghetti Dinner for Faith in Action is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Union Church in Hackensack. Call (218) 675-5435 for information.

Wednesday, April 27

Ruby’s Pantry

The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each bundle is $22; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.

Saturday, April 30

Trinity salad luncheon

Trinity Lutheran, Laporte, will host its annual spring salad luncheon at 11 a.m. Program features Gaye Lindors, an encouraging speaker and hope-filled writer. Free-will offerings will be accepted. All are welcome.

Woodtick Wheelers  meet

The Woodtick Wheelers will hold a  pancake breakfast at 9  a.m. followed by a meeting, at The  Hub in Hackensack.

Tuesday, May 3

Author Nathan Jorgenson

Minnesota author Nathan Jorgenson will give a reading at the Bemidji Public Library, 6 p.m., or livestreaming at facebook.com/BemidjiPublicLibrary. Jorgenson is author of “Contrapasso” and the winner of the 2004 Benjamin Franklin Award for “Waiting for White Horses.”

Wednesday, May 4

Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum

Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Historical Society member Lois Orton and Thrifty White Drug of Walker.

Friday, May 6

Free Friday-Cass Museum

Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Historical Society members James Hanwerden and Robert Pauly.

Wednesday, May 11

Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum

Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Historical Society member Erma Shantle and Turtle Lake Township.

Friday, May 13

Free Friday-Cass Museum

Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Smoky Hollow Township and Gould Township.

Saturday, May 14

Wednesday, May 18

Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum

Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Wilkinson Township and Weeks Automotive.

Friday, May 20

Free Friday-Cass Museum

Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Pine Lake Township and the town of  Loon Lake.

Saturday, May 21

Wednesday, May 25

Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum

Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lima Township and May Township.

Friday, May 27

Free Friday-Cass Museum

Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Hiram Township and Green Scene Market, Eatery and Cocktail Bar.

Saturday, June 25

Spring Bike Fling

The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling

Fri.-Sun., July 15-17

WHA Class of ‘82

The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.

