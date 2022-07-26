Wed., July 27
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. We also are looking for a new site coordinator to take over. If interested, let us know. Also sign up to volunteer. Ruby’s Pantry is sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance and Jenny & Co.
Fun at the Library
Join Miss Stacey for storytime for kids, 10:30 a.m., Walker Public Library (lower level, American National Bank). This week’s theme is hiking.
Thursday, July 28
Kids’ activities
Join Carrie from the Walker Library at the Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m. Let’s read about hiking and make our own hiking sticks.
Kids’ corner, Walker Bay Live
Join Carrie from Walker Library at 5 p.m. at Walker Bay Live to make a fun art project.
Fri.-Sat., July 29-31
Nunsense II
Walker Bay Theater presents Nunsense II. For times and ticket information call 547-4044.
Friday, July 29
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker American Legion and Loney Sales and Service.
Saturday, July 30
Walker Bay Day
Today is Walker Bay Day! Check out all the activities at Walker City Park.
Northern Lights
Kickin’ It Old Skool 7 concert at Northern Lights Event Center,5 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Music at the Gazebo
Enjoy music by the Kaisers, presenting bluegrass, folk, and “folkgrass” original songs at 7 p.m., Community Church, Walker, Gazebo. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music under the pines. Free-will offering.
Wed., Aug. 3
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lamperts Cabinets and Dairy Queen
Friday, Aug. 5
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Wolf Pack Nutrition and Portage Brewery.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Pork in the Park cancelled
Pork in the Park, originally scheduled for today and sponsored by the Hackensack American Legion, has been cancelled, due to lack of participation.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Hack Lions pancakes
The Hackensack Lions will hold their monthly pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Hackensack Community Building on Lake Avenue, one block east of Hwy. 371. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee, water, juice and condiments for a free-will donation. Proceeds support the Lakes Area Dive Team. Breakfasts are held the first Sunday of May through October.
Tuesday, August 9
Lead tackle exchange
Lead-free for lead fishing tackle exchange. Bring 4 ounces or more of lead tackle from your tackle box and get a free sample of lead-free tackle and a coupon for a free beverage at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack, noon to 3 p.m.
Wed., August 10
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lakeside Fireplace and Stove and Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Fri.-Sat., August 12-13
Magnificat Seminar
Our Lady of the Lake Chapter of Magnificat presents “Life in the Spirit” seminar at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker. Friday, registration at 5:30 p.m., meal at 6 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. breakfast, noon lunch. Cost $50. For reservations call Lorri at (218) 507-0953, or Jeanette at (218) 252-2772.
Friday, August 12
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Auto Zone-Wallker, and Mustang Sally’s.
Tuesday, August 16
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Battle of Sugar Point
The Men’s Fellowship Action Team at Salem Lutheran Church, Longville, welcomes local historian and author Cecelia McKeig who will give a presentation on the Battle of Sugar Point, the last battle between Native Americans and the U.S. Army, which was fought on the shores of Leech Lake. Meet and greet social at 6 p.m., presentation at 6:30 p.m. Free, open to all members of the community.
Wed., August 17
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Turf Tech and Jennifer Twaddle, CCHS Member.
Thursday, August 18
Countryside Co-op meeting
Countryside Co-op, Hackensack, will hold its annual member meeting at Union Congregational Church, Hacksack. Meeting at 5 p.m., potluck dinner to follow. All Co-op members are encouraged to attend. Stop by the Co-op to sign up or reply by email to countrysidecoop@tds.net
Friday, August 19
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Peculiar Painter and Charlie’s Up North.
Wed., August 24
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by NeverWinter Clothing Co. and Walker Cleaners.
Friday, August 26
Putt Fore Paws golf
Join Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort for the second Putt Fore Paws Golf Tournament at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Call (218) 675-7297 to register your team.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Sylvan Township and Frizzell Furniture.
Wed., August 31
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Rolf Smeby, CCHS member, and Heritage Custom Framing and Art and Antique Mall of Walker.
Friday, Sept. 2
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by The Boulders Restaurant and Resort Marine and Supply.
Wed., Sept. 7
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by May Creek Lodge and Benson’s Food and Drink Emporium
Friday, Sept. 9
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Stone Woman Herbals and Shingobee Township.
Monday, Sept. 12
Golf4Life tourney
The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center is sponsoring the “Golf4Life” fundraising tournament at Tianna Country Club Walker. Registration at noon, shotgun start at 1 p.m. Pasta bar and awards at 5 p.m.; games and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit WAPSC. For info call Kim Marshall at (952) 212-6345 or Sid Marlette at (218) 252-3265.
Wed., Sept. 14
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Marine and Norm’s Auto Repair.
Friday, Sept. 16
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and First National Bank.
Wed., Sept. 21
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Cass County and Northern Star Co-op.
Friday, Sept. 23
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Arvig Communications and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Wed., Sept. 28
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leer Title and Bob and Nita Eagle Frink, CCHS members.
Friday, Sept. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
