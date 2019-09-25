Wednesday, Sept. 25
Union Church community meal
Union Church, UCC, 401 Lake Ave., Hackensack, invites all to a hot meal with dessert at 5:30 p.m. Join us on the church’s lower level for good food and fellowship. All ages welcome; no cost.
Vitalant blood drive
A Vitalant blood drive will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Calvary Church, Walker. To schedule an appointment, call Scott or Carol Gustafson at 547-1567 or (612) 201-4420.
Community meal at Hope Luth.
Hope Lutheran Church invites all to a free community meal, 5:30 p.m. serving meatloaf dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be at Laporte School today. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Bayside Bar and Grill.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Stand Down for vets in G.R.
A Stand Down for Veterans will be held, 8-2 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids; services, resources for veterans all under one roof. Bring your DD214 or VA ID card. Program and free meal at 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
FHIA Booyah Fundraiser
A Booyah Fundraiser (a thick Belgian soup loaded with meat and vegetables) for Faith in Action will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at Union Church, Hackensack. Served with Linnea’s organic sourdough bread, dessert, beverage. Support Faith in Action with a $10 donation. Live music; fun.
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Orton Oil.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Hack Fire/Rescue Spaghetti Feed
Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue will hold a spaghetti feed, 4-7 p.m. at the fire station; also silent auction.
Cinema night at Calvary
Enjoy the movie “I Can Only Imagine” at 5 p.m. plus free pizza at Calvary Church, Walker.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Dance music at Red River Ctr.
Free dance music by Frankly Country, noon-3 p.m. at the Red River Event Center, Akeley.
Monday, Sept. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Line dancing at Lake May Center
Line dancing at 5:30 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Union Church community meal
Union Church, UCC, 401 Lake Ave., Hackensack, invites all to a hot meal with dessert at 5:30 p.m. Join us on the church’s lower level for good food and fellowship. All ages welcome; no cost.
Thursday, Oct. 3
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Blue Mound Turkey Dinner
Hackensack Lions will host their annual Blue Mound Turkey dinner with all the fixings at the Hackensack Community Center, 4-7 p.m. Tickets available for $10 at Swanson’s Bait, Southside Gas, mark’s Market or from any Lion, or $12 at the door. Children ages 3-12, $5. Take-out orders available.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at Walker Community Church. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Julie Ann Kerrigan and Joann Aamodt; program, Gift of Life. Presenter Nancy Neal.
Split Pitch Potluck AA/Alanon
A split pitch potluck with meal at 7 p.m. and speakers at 8 p.m. will be held at Calvary Church, Walker.
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 4-5
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat Chapter presents”Growing in Gifts of the Holy Spirit, with speaker Sister Linda Koonz, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker. Registration Friday, 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Cost $25 (meals included). For info call Lorri at (218) 507-0953 or Jeanette, (218) 652-2325.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Paul Bunyan Power Sports Expo
The Paul Bunyan Power Sports Expo, sponsored by Timberland Dirt Devils ATV Club, will be held at the Stompin’ Grounds, Akeley, 10-5:30. Vendors, Dealers, demos, swappers and more. ATV raffle at 5:30 p.m.
St. Theodore harvest, bake sale
St. Theodore Catholic Church, Laporte, invites all to their Harvest Sale and Bake Sale, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Soup and sandwich lunch served.
Hope Recovery workshop
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota will hold a free workshop to provide information on mental illnesses, treatments, crisis management, suicide prevention, the mental health system and local resources along with practical strategies for helping a loved one or friend. This workshop is for family and friends of a teen or adult living with a mental illness and people living with a mental illness who are doing well in their recovery. It will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 703 N. Pokegama Ave., in Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information or to register (required), call (651) 645-2948 or see “classes” at namimn.org
Sun.-Sat., Oct. 6-12
Mental Illness Awareness
National Mental Illness Awareness Week is marked by community education efforts in all 50 states to raise awareness that mental illnesses are treatable medical conditions, and that there is help and hope for children and adults with mental illnesses and their families. To learn more about anxiety disorders, depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, or to find support groups, family educational classes and other resources, contact NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at (888) 626-4435, or go to namimn.org
Sunday, Oct. 6
Hack Lions pancake breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will hold their final breakfast of 2019 from 8-11 a.m. at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 at the Do It Best Hdwe. corner. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage, beverages, condiments for a good-will donation. Pancake breakfasts will resume next spring.
Thursday, Oct. 10
MRSEA holds fall luncheon
The Northwoods chapter of Minnesota Retired State Employees Assoc. will hold their fall luncheon at noon at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Roast pork dinner, $14, tip included. Please notify Pat Pitzen, (218) 536-9034, LaVerne Kennedy, (218) 547-1364, or Sue Wilson, (218) 252-2229, by Oct. 3.
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, starting Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack off C.R. 5. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941.
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 11-12
Holiday Boutique for Food Shelf
The Walker Area Food Shelf will host a Holiday Boutique at 8381 Lake Land Tr. NW, next to Bounder’s Restaurant, 9-6 each day. Autumn and winter decor, holiday decor, small furniture and dishwares. Cafe items served include a variety of soups and chili, custom cupcakes, hot chocolate.
Saturday, Oct. 12
St. Agnes annual auction
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker ,will hold its annual auction with dinner, raffle, prizes and fun, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Lutefisk dinner in Pine River
First Lutheran Church, 309 Second St. N., Pine River, will hold a lutefisk dinner from 3:30-7 p.m. or when the lutefisk is gone. Cost, $15 adults; $6 for kids ages 5-12; free for under age 5. Menu: lutefisk, Swedish meatballs, squash, coleslaw, potatoes, lefse, dessert.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Harvest Festival
Calvary Church, Walker, will celebrate a Harvest Festival at 5 p.m. Enjoy a great meal and encouraging stories of God at work in people’s lives.
Dance music at Red River Ctr.
Free dance music by Frankly Country, noon-3 p.m. at the Red River Event Center, Akeley.
Monday, Oct. 14
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Oct. 17
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Joyce Schuette. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Joyce Schuette and Lynette Tripp. Program: CBD Basics. Presenter: Halli Knutson. Also PCE Brief.
Fri.-Sun, Oct. 18-20
Tattoo Convention at Nor. Lights
Tattoo Convention 2 will be held at Northern Lights Event Center Oct. 18, noon-1 a.m.; Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; and Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Live tattooing and piercing; two huge tattoo contests; artist seminars, specialty vendors and more. Three day pass, $20 or Sunday pass, $10
Saturday, Oct. 19
White Oak Bible Chapel supper
White Oak Bible Chapel, 7 miles south of Akeley on Hwy. 64, invites all to their annual community free harvest dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Menu: smoked turkey, meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, cole slaw, buns, homemade desserts.
Monday, Oct. 28
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Say BOO to the flu
Keep your family protected this flu season. Get the flu vaccination at Sanford Bemidji Children’s Clinic, 3-6 p.m. Appointments recommended; vaccines available for children ages 6 months to 18 years and parents. Also mini-pumpkin patch, treat bags, coloring station and more.
Thursday, Nov. 7
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Amy Townsdin. Social, noon., meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Amy Townsdin and Jan Miller. Program: Bemidji Area Arts Endowment. Presenter: Beverly Erickson. Also ELF Brief..
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, April 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, June 11
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, July 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
