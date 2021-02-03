Events and activities

In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Longville Ice Bocce cancelled

The Longville Chamber regretfully has cancelled its annual Ice Bocce Tournament, due to COVID-19 restrictions and the impossibility of social distancing.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

55+ Driver Course via ZOOM

The Minnesota Highwasy Safety Center will offer a four-hour refresher 55+ Driver Improvement course via ZOOM. Course #48119 will be offered 12:30-4:30 p.m. via Distance Learning/Zoom. Fee is $24. For more info or to register visit www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call (888) 234-1294.

