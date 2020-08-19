Saturday, Aug. 22
Walk to Remember cancelled
Walk to Remember, held in Walker to honor family and friends who are touched by Alzheimer’s and other dementias, has been cancelled for 2020 but hopes to reschedule in 2021.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
The August Pantry will be from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Laporte School. Food bundles will be assembled indoors in the school commons area. Guests will not be allowed in the building. They will remain in their vehicles. This will again be a socially-distanced drive-by distribution. Please inform us of your intentions by clicking on the following link: https://forms.gle/tg6PDPnQBQGiMC2v6
Saturday, Aug. 29
Pastor Judy retirement reception
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold a retirement reception for their beloved Pastor Judy, from 1-3 p.m. in the Memorial Garden and lawn. Masks required; bring lawn chairs if you wish; social distancing will be practiced. Members of the congregation and community are encouraged to attend to share their best wishes with Pastor. A basket for cards will be available; those who wish to mail cards can send to Pastor Judy, c/o St. Paul’s, PO Box 307, Hackensack, MN 56452. Pastor Judy’s last Sunday will be Sept. 6. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all worship services have been streamed live via Facebook.
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl canceled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
Sat., Sept. 5
Art in the Park goes on in L’ville
Art in the Park will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Longville. Many of the artists who would have participated in the Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will be there. Live music, food by the Longville Lions, pies by the Longville Chamber, adult beverages at the Docksider and more.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Ethnic Fest cancelled
The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce announces with regret the cancellation of Ethnic Fest Sept. 12, 2020, due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 25-27
Hack Chainsaw Event cancelled
The Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 Chainsaw Carving Event. They look forward to seeing everyone in 2021.
