Wednesday, Oct. 9
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game at 1 p.m. Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Oct. 10
MRSEA holds fall luncheon
The Northwoods chapter of Minnesota Retired State Employees Assoc. will hold their fall luncheon at noon at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Roast pork dinner, $14, tip included. Please notify Pat Pitzen, (218) 536-9034, LaVerne Kennedy, (218) 547-1364, or Sue Wilson, (218) 252-2229, by Oct. 3.
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Express Yourself open mic night
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack off C.R. 5. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941.
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 11-12
Holiday Boutique for Food Shelf
The Walker Area Food Shelf will host a Holiday Boutique at 8381 Lake Land Tr. NW, next to Boulder’s Restaurant, 9-6 each day. Autumn and winter decor, holiday decor, small furniture and dishwares. Cafe items served include a variety of soups and chili, custom cupcakes, hot chocolate.
Saturday, Oct. 12
St. Agnes annual auction
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker ,will hold its annual auction with dinner, raffle, prizes and fun, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Lutefisk dinner in Pine River
First Lutheran Church, 309 Second St. N., Pine River, will hold a lutefisk dinner from 3:30-7 p.m. or when the lutefisk is gone. Cost, $15 adults; $6 for kids ages 5-12; free for under age 5. Menu: lutefisk, Swedish meatballs, squash, coleslaw, potatoes, lefse, dessert.
Miniature canoe-making
Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post , 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia, will show how to make a miniature Ojibwe birchbark canoe. One hour to make the craft; recommended for ages 8 and up; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Craft supplies provided by the Minnesota Humanities Center. Free; museum admission not included.
Family day by the water
Spend the day on the shores of Lake Mille Lacs at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post , 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia. Enjoy family-friendly games and programs around the theme of water. Outdoor activities, weather permitting. Included with $6-$10 site admission fee. MN Histor. Soc. and Mille Lacs Band members free.
Laporte Scholarship Fundraiser
The Laporte Legion Auxiliary will host a chili and sandwich scholarship fundraiser today, 11-2 p.m. at the Lakeport Town Hall with games, food, face-painting and prizes.
Game Changers meet at Hub
Hackensack Game Changers will meet from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Hub.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Harvest Festival
Calvary Church, Walker, will celebrate a Harvest Festival at 5 p.m. Enjoy a great meal and encouraging stories of God at work in people’s lives.
Dance music at Red River Ctr.
Free dance music by Frankly Country, noon-3 p.m. at the Red River Event Center, Akeley.
Monday, Oct. 14
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
40 Days for Life Key Note Speaker
Former abortion provider Dr. Haywood Robinson will speak about his experiences as director of medical affairs and the 40 Days for Life project at noon at the Walker Bay Theater.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Wave of Light Ceremony
A pregnancy and infant loss remembrance ceremony with music, readings, candle lighting, refreshments; 6 p.m., Chapel at CHI St. Joseph’s. RSVPs encouraged but not required; call 218-616-3266.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets third Tues. at 1:30 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month and is open and free to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information call JoAnn, (218) 547-3350.
Laporte Tax Levy Info Mtg.
Laporte School Board members will be available to answer questions during student conferences, 4-7 p.m., about the property tax levy that will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Learn to Knit in Walker
Knitting class runs from 10-11 a.m. first and third Tuesdays, at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Cards at Lake May Center
Community meal at Union Church
Union Church UCC, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack, invites all ages to a dinner at 5:30 p.m. with hot ham and scalloped potatoes plus fixings. No charge but donations appreciated.
Thursday, Oct. 17
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Joyce Schuette. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Joyce Schuette and Lynette Tripp. Program: CBD Basics. Presenter: Halli Knutson. Also PCE Brief.
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Sons of Norway meet
The Walker Sons of Norway meet at Hope Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Julie Dickie of Northwoods Wildlife Rescue, Menahga, will speak on how to get along with wildlife on your property. Public is invited.
Hack Hub Pot Luck
Bring a dish to share for a noon potluck gathering at the Hub.
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Fri.-Sun, Oct. 18-20
Tattoo Convention at Nor. Lights
Tattoo Convention 2 will be held at Northern Lights Event Center Oct. 18, noon-1 a.m.; Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; and Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Live tattooing and piercing; two huge tattoo contests; artist seminars, specialty vendors and more. Three day pass, $20 or Sunday pass, $10.
Friday, Oct. 18
Free movie at St. John’s
The free Christian movie, ““Pluto,” will be shown the third Friday at 2 and 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Akeley. Pluto the dog comes out of nowhere and quickly makes himself at home with the Davis family. Sometimes help comes from the most unlikely places! Free popcorn, pop and bottled water.
Saturday, Oct. 19
White Oak Bible Chapel supper
White Oak Bible Chapel, 7 miles south of Akeley on Hwy. 64, invites all to their annual community free harvest dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Menu: smoked turkey, meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, cole slaw, buns, homemade desserts.
Craft and Bake Sale
Akeley United Methodist Church will host a Holiday Boutique craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Free Tech Class
The Hackensack Hub will host Bill Kennedy who will teach a free tech class at 1 p.m.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Cards at Lake May Center
Thursday, Oct. 24
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Friday, Oct. 25
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
Saturday, Oct. 26
That 70’s Gala
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation benefit gala, a Night of Disco, will be held at Leech Lake Event Center, Walker. Gourmet appetizers, games, silent auction, entertainment. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. For tickets or sponsorships, call Sonja Day, 218-616-3383.
Monday, Oct. 28
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Say BOO to the flu
Keep your family protected this flu season. Get the flu vaccination at Sanford Bemidji Children’s Clinic, 3-6 p.m. Appointments recommended; vaccines available for children ages 6 months to 18 years and parents. Also mini-pumpkin patch, treat bags, coloring station and more.
Cards at Lake May Center
Thursday, Oct. 31
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Halloween Trunk/Treat, SuperOne
SuperOne Foods, Walker, invites community members to come to their parking lot Halloween night. Either decorate their vehicle trunks and park in our lot, or bring their kids to SuperOne to “trick or treat” the decorated trunks. Trunk or Treat is also a tie-in for a food donation drive for the Walker Area Food Shelf.
Wed., Nov. 6, 13, 20
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays Nov. 6,13, 20. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Thursday, Nov. 7
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Amy Townsdin. Social, noon., meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Amy Townsdin and Jan Miller. Program: Bemidji Area Arts Endowment. Presenter: Beverly Erickson. Also ELF Brief.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Friday, Nov. 8
L-B Lions Club chili cook-off
Laporte-Benedict Lions Club will hold its 5th annual chili cook-off from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte. All proceeds to benefit Luke Ewert in his fight against non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Chili entries are $12 per chili entry w/tastings, beverages and voting. Tastings, beverages, voting are $5 per person. To register call (218) 760-5866 or email laportebenedictlionsclub@gmail.com
Saturday, Nov. 9
Backus Lions craft, bake sale
Get a jump on holiday shopping and stock up on goodies for the deer hunters at the Lions Holiday craft and bake sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Backus City Hall, downtown. Enjoy our cranberry muffin cake with butter sauce; coffee or cider.
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Thursday, Nov. 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Thursday, Dec. 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
Thursday, Jan. 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Thursday, Feb. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Thursday, March 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Thursday, April 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Thursday, May 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Thursday, June 11
Express Yourself open mic night
Thursday, July 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Thursday, Aug. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Thursday, Sept. 10
Express Yourself open mic night
