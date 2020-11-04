Events and activities

Free mental health support online

National Alliance on Mental Illness-Minnesota offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with mental illness, their families, friends, partners and others. Led by trained peer facilitators, the groups help them learn coping skills and find strength. For a list of meetings and how to join go to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups

Countryside Co-op, Hack, reopens

Countryside Co-op, Hackensack, will re-open for in-store shopping, starting Nov. 4. Days/hours are the same:  Wed., 10-5, Fri., 1-5; and Sat., 9-12.  Masks required; limit of five shoppers at a time; take a number and wait for your turn. Curbside shopping also available. For more information or to review procedures, visit the website at www.countrysideco-op.com or the Facebook page.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Spanish Club Fruit Sale

The WHA Spanish Club will be selling oranges and grapefruit through Nov. 4. Calif. naval oranges, 88 per case, full case-$38; half case-$19. Texas fancy red grapefruit, 40 per case, full case-$38; half case, $19. Mixed fruit, 44 oranges and 20 grapefruit, full case, $38. To order, call Patty Knight at (218) 547-4224 or email to pattyknight@wha schools.org. Delivery date is Dec. 1, drive up curbside delivery after school.

Countryside Co-op, Hack, reopens

Countryside Co-op, Hackensack, will re-open for in-store shopping, starting Nov. 4. Days/hours are the same:  Wed., 10-5, Fri., 1-5; and Sat., 9-12.  Masks required; limit of five shoppers at a time; take a number and wait for your turn. Curbside shopping also available. For more information or to review procedures, visit the website at www.countrysideco-op.com or the Facebook page.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day choral tribute

The Backus American Legion is sponsoring a radio broadcast by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir on Veterans Day entitled “Heroes We Remember.” The program will be aired Nov. 11, 10:30-11 a.m., on Park Rapids radio station KDKK 97.5 FM.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Retired Military Group

The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Stomping Grounds north of Akeley on Hwy. 64. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. Gregg Remus at (701) 446-7651 or Vice Commander David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 for information, if needed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments