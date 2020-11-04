Events and activities
Free mental health support online
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Minnesota offers a variety of free online peer support groups for adults and young adults living with mental illness, their families, friends, partners and others. Led by trained peer facilitators, the groups help them learn coping skills and find strength. For a list of meetings and how to join go to https://namimn.org/support/nami-minnesota-support-groups
Countryside Co-op, Hack, reopens
Countryside Co-op, Hackensack, will re-open for in-store shopping, starting Nov. 4. Days/hours are the same: Wed., 10-5, Fri., 1-5; and Sat., 9-12. Masks required; limit of five shoppers at a time; take a number and wait for your turn. Curbside shopping also available. For more information or to review procedures, visit the website at www.countrysideco-op.com or the Facebook page.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Spanish Club Fruit Sale
The WHA Spanish Club will be selling oranges and grapefruit through Nov. 4. Calif. naval oranges, 88 per case, full case-$38; half case-$19. Texas fancy red grapefruit, 40 per case, full case-$38; half case, $19. Mixed fruit, 44 oranges and 20 grapefruit, full case, $38. To order, call Patty Knight at (218) 547-4224 or email to pattyknight@wha schools.org. Delivery date is Dec. 1, drive up curbside delivery after school.
Countryside Co-op, Hack, reopens
Countryside Co-op, Hackensack, will re-open for in-store shopping, starting Nov. 4. Days/hours are the same: Wed., 10-5, Fri., 1-5; and Sat., 9-12. Masks required; limit of five shoppers at a time; take a number and wait for your turn. Curbside shopping also available. For more information or to review procedures, visit the website at www.countrysideco-op.com or the Facebook page.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day choral tribute
The Backus American Legion is sponsoring a radio broadcast by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir on Veterans Day entitled “Heroes We Remember.” The program will be aired Nov. 11, 10:30-11 a.m., on Park Rapids radio station KDKK 97.5 FM.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Stomping Grounds north of Akeley on Hwy. 64. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. Gregg Remus at (701) 446-7651 or Vice Commander David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 for information, if needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.