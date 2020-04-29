Events and activities

In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.

Evening in Tuscany postponed

Faith in Action for Cass County’s “Evening in Tuscany” spaghetti dinner fundraiser, originally set for April 28, has been postponed until a future time. Please watch for information later in May or June.

Virtual Caregiver Support classes

Faith in Action for Cass County and Union Church, Hackensack, are sponsoring a free Virtual Caregiver Support class (by Zoom meetings online) beginning with the Powerful Tools for Caregivers curriculum. This six-week program is Wednesdays from May 6-June 10, 1-2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is requested so materials can be sent and the Zoom meeting link can be provided in advance. For information call Theresa Eclov, Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435, or cassfia@uslink.net

Walker Library curbside pickup

The Walker Public library will provide curbside service (pick up and drop off) Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, 10-4, and  Wednesdays, 10-6.  It will also provide telephone assistance, eServices, free Wi-Fi and personal assistance by phone or email. Call if you need assistance with faxing, printing or copying. For more info call (218) 547-1019 or email to walker@krls.org.

Wed., May 6-June 10

Virtual Caregiver Support classes

Faith in Action for Cass County and Union Church, Hackensack, are sponsoring a free Virtual Caregiver Support class (by Zoom meetings online) beginning with the Powerful Tools for Caregivers curriculum. This six-week program is Wednesdays from May 6-June 10, 1-2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is requested so materials can be sent and the Zoom meeting link can be provided in advance. For information call Theresa Eclov, Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435, or cassfia@uslink.net

Thursday, May 14

Retired Military Group meets

The Park Rapids Retired Military Group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Outpost, Menahga. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 for information.

Saturday, May 23

Childbirth Preparation

Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. The next Saturday session is May 23. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments