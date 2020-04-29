Events and activities
In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.
Evening in Tuscany postponed
Faith in Action for Cass County’s “Evening in Tuscany” spaghetti dinner fundraiser, originally set for April 28, has been postponed until a future time. Please watch for information later in May or June.
Virtual Caregiver Support classes
Faith in Action for Cass County and Union Church, Hackensack, are sponsoring a free Virtual Caregiver Support class (by Zoom meetings online) beginning with the Powerful Tools for Caregivers curriculum. This six-week program is Wednesdays from May 6-June 10, 1-2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is requested so materials can be sent and the Zoom meeting link can be provided in advance. For information call Theresa Eclov, Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435, or cassfia@uslink.net
Walker Library curbside pickup
The Walker Public library will provide curbside service (pick up and drop off) Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, 10-4, and Wednesdays, 10-6. It will also provide telephone assistance, eServices, free Wi-Fi and personal assistance by phone or email. Call if you need assistance with faxing, printing or copying. For more info call (218) 547-1019 or email to walker@krls.org.
Wed., May 6-June 10
Virtual Caregiver Support classes
Faith in Action for Cass County and Union Church, Hackensack, are sponsoring a free Virtual Caregiver Support class (by Zoom meetings online) beginning with the Powerful Tools for Caregivers curriculum. This six-week program is Wednesdays from May 6-June 10, 1-2:30 p.m. Pre-registration is requested so materials can be sent and the Zoom meeting link can be provided in advance. For information call Theresa Eclov, Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435, or cassfia@uslink.net
Thursday, May 14
Retired Military Group meets
The Park Rapids Retired Military Group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Outpost, Menahga. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 for information.
Saturday, May 23
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. The next Saturday session is May 23. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.