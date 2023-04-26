Events and activities
GentleYoga Thursdays
Enjoy Gentle Yoga every Thursday in April, 10 a.m., at the WACC, presented by Northern Yoga and Wellness.
Story Time, Library
Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is story time for pre-schoolers at the Walker Library.
Trivia night, WaterShed
Every Wednesday night, 7 p.m. is Trivia Night at The WaterShed, Walker
Bingo, Shingobee on the Bay
Every Wednesday night, 6 p.m.-free Bingo at Shingobee on the Bay.
Surf/Turf, Raffle, Cabana
Every Thursday night, 7 p.m.., is a Surf and Turf Raffle at Cabana Del Norte, Walker.
Trivia night, Rendezvous
Every Friday night, 6 p.m., is Trivia Night at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Game Day Sunday
Portage Brewing, Walker, welcomes all to Game Day Sunday,, noon to 5 p.m.
April 23-29
National Library Week
Celebrate National Library Week by visiting the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank, and check out all we have to offer. See plans for the new library building and spin the prize wheel for some FREE library swag.
Wed., April 26
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Spring Flowers.”
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church-Laporte.
CLC Orchestra, Choir
The Central Lakes College String Orchestra and Choir will present their spring program, “Songs of Spring,: at 7 p.m., Chalberg Theatre, and via livestream, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JYCiZLyjkw
Thursday, April 27
Walker Library Book Club
Join the book club, 5 p.m., lower level, American National Bank, to discuss “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. To be part of the book club, stop by the library to pick up your copy.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Walker Mayor Jerecho Worth at Jimmy’s Restaurant, 8 a.m. for Coffee and Conversation with the Mayor.
Business After Hours
Business After Hours will be held at WineDown in Walker, 4-6 p.m. Bring a business card.
Friday, April 28
Fish Fry - Lake May Center
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Verse Like Water-CLC
Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes college, presents American poet Kevin Young at noon in Chalberg Theatre, CLC Brainerd Campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Sunday, April 30
ASI, SON meet
Bemidji branches of Sons of Norway and the American Swedish Institute will hold a joint meeting at 2 p.m. to hear Loraine Jensen, president of the American Association of Runic Studies, speak in person. Jensen is a foremost expert on runes.
Monday, May 1
100+ Women Who Care
100 Plus Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Arvig WACC to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference. in the Leech Lake community. For more information go to the Facebook page 100+ Women Who Care of Leech Lake Area or call or text Mar Kuha at 218-839-1974 or Margie Richardson at 218-760-4715.
Tuesday, May 2
CLC spring concert
The Central Lakes College Raider Concert Winds and Jazz Collective present their spring concert, “Balance,” at 7:30 p.m. in Chalberg Theatre. $5 for adults; students and children age 14 and younger free.
Thursday, May 4
Friends of Walker Library
Friends of the Walker Public Library will hold their first meeting of 2023 at 5 p.m. at the Library’s temporary home, lower level of American National Bank, Walker. Find out more about progress on the new library, fundraising activities and volunteer opportunities. For more info contact Kathi Cadmus at (218) 547-6444.
Sunday, May 7
Hack Lions Pancake B’fst
The Hackensack Lions resume their monthly pancake breakfasts the first Sunday of each month, May through October, 8-11 at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage, beverage and condiments for a free-will donation.
Tuesday, May 9
CLC Orchestra
The Central Lakes College Jazz Orchestra, featuring vocalist Rebecca Timmins, and CLC Wind Symphony present their spring concert, “Perseverance,” at 7 p.m. in Chalberg Theater; $5 for adults; students and children age 14 and younger free.
Thursday, May 11
Military group meets
The Military Group will meet at 5 p.m. at Zorbaz’s Restaurant north of Dorset on Hwy. 226. This is an open group; service members are encouraged to bring family and friends and enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 652-4378 with questions.
