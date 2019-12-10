Events and activities
Mental Health Support Group
National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI) offers a free peer support group for adults recovering from mental illness. Meets first and third Tuesdays of the month, 6-7:30 p.m., Northern Lights Clubhouse, 715 S. Central Ave., Ely. For info contact Joe at 218-235-9927.
Family-to-Family course
NAMI Minnesota will offer the 12-week Family-to-Family course that helps families gain greater understanding of mental illness, build communication skills, discuss resources, etc. Taught by family members who have walked the walk. The course will meet on Sundays from Jan. 5-March 22, 5-8:30 p.m., at Kiesler Wellness Center, 3130 SE Second Ave., Grand Rapids. For info or to register (required) contact Taylor at (218) 244-4717.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Advent worship in Hackensack
Union Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold three joint Advent worship services with Holden Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m followed by a meal. Tonight’s service will be at Union Congregational with a hot turkey and fixings meal to follow; all are welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets the second Thursday at 6 p.m. at Bogy’s for our Christmas party. Bring a gift to exchange between $5-$10. Hope to see everyone and have a good time together. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Saturday, Dec. 14
St. Agnes Holiday Cookie Walk
St. Agnes Church, Walker, will celebrate its 26th Cookie Walk from 10 a.m.-noon. Get tickets at 9 a.m. and enjoy all of our homemade goodies for the Christmas holidays.
Christmas carols at Popple Bar
The Popple Bar and Grill in Laporte invites everyone to join in singing favorite Christmas carols, 1-3 p.m., sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church. The Church will also be selling homemade Christmas cookies, with proceeds going to their 100th Anniversary Fund.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast plus juice and coffee for $6. Proceeds go to support youth scholarships.
Christmas Cantata
The Community Church of Walker invites all to a Christmas Cantata, presented at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Grief Support Group
A grief support and education group for those who have experienced the death of a loved one will be offered at Calvary Church, Walker, 2-3:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information call (218) 732-4552.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets the third Tues. of each month at 1:30 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. This month will be the holiday party with entertainment by the BSU Music Dept. and holiday treats. The Support Group is open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information call JoAnn, (218) 547-3350.
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Due to the Christmas holiday, Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be held Dec. 18 at the Laporte School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Advent worship in Hackensack
Union Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold three joint Advent worship services with Holden Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m followed by a meal. Tonight’s service will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; all are welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Peace Concert in Hackensack
The 11th annual Peace Concert and Sing-along will be held at Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., in Hackensack. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the ringing of the steeple bell, and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Free-will offering.
NAMI meets in Grand Rapids
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI) meets the third Tuesday of each month, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Area Library. Free support groups for family and friends of those living with a mental illness. For info contact Mary at 218-230-9553 or Karyn at 218-328-5000.
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Free movie night in Akeley
The free Christian movie, “Christmas with a Capital C, Putting Christ Back in Christmas,” will be shown today at 2 and 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Akeley. Free popcorn, pop and bottled water.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Fri.-Sat., Jan. 3-4
Ramona Fritz Band at The 502
The Ramona Fritz Band will perform from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings at The 502, Chase Hotel in Walker.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Lunch and learn at Sanford
A ‘Lunch and Learn’ session on Sanford Imagenetics: Integrating Genetic and Genomic Medicine into Primary Care will be held in the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center-Education Center (1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji) noon-1 p.m. Presenter is Grace Beuch, Senior Clinical Imagenetics Specialist. Light lunch provided; registration required, space limited. RSVP by noon Jan. 20 to (218) 333-5505 or shfoundation.bemidji@sanfordhealth.org or online at sanfordhealth.org/events.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 8
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for third trimester of pregnancy; held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conf. Room. to learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
