Wednesday, Feb. 19
Park Rapids Foot Care Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Community Health foot care clinics are held from 8:15-11:30 a.m. at various locations in Park Rapids. Bring your own basin and town; cost is $28. Today’s clinic is at Park Villa Apartments.
Community meal at Union Church
Union Church (UCC), Hackensack, will serve a community meal featuring goulash at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome!
Thursday, Feb. 20
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Union Church child care
Union Church (UCC), Hackensack, offers drop-in child care for preschoolers from 9 a.m.-noon each week. Upcoming sessions are Fridays, Feb. 78, 14 and 21. Group meets in lower level for free play, art, music and more, supervised by two caring adults. Parents/guardians register by calling (218) 820-3870, ask for Sue. Offered as a community service but call before first visit, please.
Free movie at St. John’s-Akeley
A free Christian movie will be shown the third Friday of the month at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Akeley. This month’s movie is “Overcomer,” a story of faith, hope and love in the context of high school sports. Free popcorn, water and beverages. Everyone is welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Urgent need for blood types
Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota will hold a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center-Bloodmobile, 1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. There is an urgent need for blood types O-, O+, A- and B-. Schedule your appointment online at www.mbc.org/searchdrives/ code: 2234 or call Lexy at (218) 740-1542. Bring your ID; eat before donating; and no cold or flu symptoms for 72 hours.
Grief Support Group in Walker
Grief support and education in Walker is offered for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free and open to the public; fourth Tuesday of the month, Calvary Church, Walker, 2-3:30 p.m. Call (218) 732-4552 for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Commun. meal, Ash Wed. at Hope
Hope Lutheran Church will serve a free community meal of sloppy joes at 5:30 p.m. on Ash Wednesday, followed by worship at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Ash Wednesday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to an Ash Wednesday service at 5:30 p.m., with communion. Lenten Services are March 4,11, 18, 25 and April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Ash Wednesday at St. Paul’s
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold Ash Wednesday worship at 5:30 p.m. with Imposition of Ashes and Holy Communion. All are welcome to attend.
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be at Laporte School today, the fourth Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Business After Hours
Business After Hours will be held at Von Hanson’s Sausage House, 103 Fifth St. S., Walker, from 5-7 p.m. Join us for a fun-filled evening after work. Bring a business card, along with $2, for split the pot and prize drawings.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Think Spring garden workshop
A Think Spring garden workshop will be held from 11-2 at The Hub in Hackensack (next to the post office). Learn about healthy soil, companion plants, starting plants from seed, and Hackensack’s new community garden! Free, space is limited; light lunch served.
Wednesday, March 4
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Dorothy Opheim, social at noon, meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Chris Opheim and Sue Sessing. Program: Probation Services. Presenter: Michelle Nistler. Also election and installation of officer, election of delegate and alternate to MSC.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 1-3 p.m. first Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support and education group hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, is for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one. Held the first Thursday of each month, 2-3:30 p.m., in the Crystal Brook Community Room.
Wednesday, March 11
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
Bemidji Symphony-save the date!
“Dancing by Design,” a dance-filled fundraiser for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, will be held March 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, Bemidji. $50 per ticket; mailed invitations coming soon!
Wednesday, March 25
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 1
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
