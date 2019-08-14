Events and activities
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Teresa Conway.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Friends of the Cass County Museum.
Thursday, Aug.15
Headwaters Stroke Support
The Headwaters Stroke Support Group is for stroke survivors, family members, friends and caregivers. The group meets the third Thursday, 1:30 to 3 p.m., St. Joseph’s south lobby conference room, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5744, for information.
Sons of Norway meet
The Walker Sons of Norway will meet at 7 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker. Speaker will be Andrea LeVasseur, historian from Bemidji, who will present a program titled, “Prisoner of War Camps in Minnesota and the Great Bena Escape.” The public is invited.
Hand N Foot, bridge
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Green Scene, featuring We Ain’t Cowboys (Traditional Country Duo). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, will have its summer social at 6 p.m. at Julia Baird’s “Barn.” Hostesses: philanthropy/social committee.
Friday, Aug.16
Peach Sale time
The Walker Lions will again be selling Colorado peaches, scheduled to arrive around Aug. 16. To place an order, call 547-1074 or 547-2050.
Fri.-Sun., Aug. 16-18
Honoring those who serve
“Those who serve,” veterans and first responders, are invited to weekend events under the blue and white tent at the Fairgrounds, Hwy. 34 W., Park Rapids. Friday, 7 p.m., free concert for vets and first responders by USMC Capt. (ret.) Glen Guy, fighter pilot, shot down and avoided capture for eight months in the Vietnam jungles. Saturday, 3 p.m. Kids’ and family program with book author Glen Guy (Dusty Sourdough), telling tales and adventures of Dusty Sourdough and his wolf/dog Shadow Spirit. Sat., 7 p.m., Teen Challenge, Men’s Choir from Brainerd. Sunday, church worship service in the tent, 10:30 a.m. Free meals Friday and Saturday, 5-6:30 p.m.
Fri.-Sat., Aug. 16-17
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat gathers at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker. Friday registration time 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Cost, $20. Speaker is Father Greg Paffel. Saturday registration is at 8:30 a.m., breakfast at 9 a.m.; cost is $15. For registrations call Lorri at (218) 507-0953 or Jeanette at (218) 652-2325.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Walker Eye Clinic and American National Bank.
Festival of Tables
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary presents its annual Festival of Tables and luncheon at Calvary Lutheran Church, Park Rapids. Viewing starts at 11 a.m. followed by lunch. Tickets are $25, available by calling Shoppe on Pleasant at (218) 616-3458.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Corn and meatball dinner
Akeley United Methodist will hold a corn and meatball dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. All the sweet corn you can eat!
Paws & Claws microchips, nails
Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, 2949 Hwy. 371, Hackensack, will hold a walk-in microchip ($25) and nail trim ($10) clinic today, 10-2. Dogs must be on leash; cats in carriers; proof of up to date rabies vaccination required.
Mission of Love supports WAPSC
Mission of Love brings food, fun and entertainment to downtown Longville from 4-8 p.m. Family centered games, 4-7; dinner, 5 p.m. until gone; cool guys with old cars, 4-8; silent auction and raffle, 4-7; Karl Kommers’ Neil Diamond Tribute Show under the tent, 6-8. All proceeds benefit the Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Menu includes choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs, OR eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast; juice and coffee, for $6. Proceeds go to support youth scholarships.
Fun Run, Mille Lacs Museum
Head to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe annual Pow Wow to join the annual one mile fun run across powwow grounds; to claim a free T-shirt; 9-10:30 a.m.; free.
Mille Lacs Museum open house
Explore the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia, during the annual open house. Special Sunday ours; free admission. Visit exhibits, including the Four Seasons Room with dioramas, then head next door to shop for American Indian arts and crafts at the Trading Post. 10-5, free admission.
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers Menten, Thunem and Nye.
Monday, Aug. 19
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets today at 1:30 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior Living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month and is open and free to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information call JoAnn, (218) 547-3350.
Learn to Knit in Walker
Knitting class runs from 10-11 a.m. first and third Tuesdays, at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Hack Lions community picnic
The Hackensack Lions will hold a free community picnic, 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the shelter by the Lions playground in city park; if raining, picnic will be moved to the HUB. Enjoy pulled pork pulled chicken, sides, beverages. Hear about Lions accomplishments over the past year. View the new “pumper truck” and watch the Fire Department perform water training on Birch Lake.
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Steamroller Art-Walker Library
Take home a unique piece of art by creating your design, inking it and running it over with a steamroller! Noon-4 p.m., Walker Public Library. This is a free Legacy program for all ages.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Shelly Knuths, 4825 Boone Point Road NW; 675-6340.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Friends of the Cass County Museum.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish.
Hand N Foot, bridge
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Friday, Aug. 23
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Triad and Chaplaincy walleye fry
Join Sheriff Tom Burch’s fish fry crew from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Union Church, Hackensack, for the sixth annual Walleye Fish Fry. Great food and fun; learn about Triad and Chaplaincy programs. Tickets sold at the door; $15 for adults, $5 for kids under 10; free for kids under age 5. Menu: walleye, wild rice hot dish, baked beans, fry bread, coleslaw, dessert, coffee and lemonade. Also music, fellowship, door prizes. See you there!
Sunday, Aug. 25
Sunday, Fun-Day
Trinity Lutheran Church, Cass Lake, will hold a community event called “Sunday, Fun-Day” from 12:30-2:30 p.m. This is a family event with kids’ games and activities, face painting and lunch. We will be honoring the local fire department and their families. A fire truck will be on hand for viewing. Everyone is welcome.
Monday, Aug. 26
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be held at Laporte School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can still pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You are allotted a 15-minute time slot and can show up 15 minutes earlier than your designated time slot. Please know that you cannot sign up earlier than that.
Blood drive at St. Paul’s, Hack
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will hold a Vitalant blood drive at the church fellowship hall. To make an appointment to give blood, call Loralee Torkelson at (218) 821-5225. Donors can also save 20 minutes by completing their health history the day of donation on www.vitalant.org.
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Jeannie Blomme, 4063 Forseman Pt. Dr. NW. 675-5454.
End of summer storytime-Library
Join us for a fun storytime and activity at the Walker Public Library, 10:30-11 a.m., to celebrate the end of summer. Kids of all ages are welcome.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Mustang Sally’s of Walker.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Hand N Foot, bridge
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Commun. meal at Hope Lutheran
Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, invites all to a free community meal at 5:30 p.m., featuring elk stew. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker Marina, featuring Everett Smithson Band (Music of Mississippi, Blues, Zydeco, Creole). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
End of summer storytime-Library
Join us at Green Scene Farmer’s Market for a fun storytime and activity from 11-11:30 a.m., presented by the Walker Library, as we celebrate the end of summer. Kids of all ages are welcome.
Friday, Aug. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Kabekona Lake Assoc. and Resort Marine and Service.
Harmonica lesson-Walker Library
Everett Smithson returns from 2-3 p.m. with free harmonicas and to teach us some great techniques. All ages welcome for this free program. Check out the Everett Smithson Band around town all weekend.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Hog Roast at Lake May Center
A hog roast to raise funds for a scholarship for a WHA senior, class of 2020, will be held at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34 S., Walker, from 5-7 p.m.; free-will offering/donations accepted.
Wed., Sept. 4, 11, 18
Childbirth Preparation- September
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth or ninth month of pregnancy, held in CHI St. Joseph’s Health-Park Rapids, Lower Level Conference Room (follow signs), 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 4, 11, 18. Call Janine at (218) 616-3385 to register.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Free Wednesday at Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Northern Star Co-op.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Trapper’s Landing Lodge, featuring Crescent Moon (Fun, Variety of Covers). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Friday, Sept. 6
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Renee Geving and Lakeside Fireplace and Stove.
Monday, Sept. 9
Park Rapids Classic Chorale
Do you love to sing? The Park Rapids Classic Chorale is looking for new members. Potluck get-together at 6:30 p.m. today at Bella Cafe in Park Rapids. First practice Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Park Rapids. Questions, call Dave Keller at (218) 732-9458.
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Authors at Walker Public Library
Local authors Jill and DeaneJohnson will present their new book, “Little Minnesota in World War II,” from 4-5 p.m. For more information about the Little Minnesota books, go to www.littleminnesota.org.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack off C.R. 5. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941.
Monday, Sept. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack off C.R. 5. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941.
Monday, Oct. 14
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Oct. 28
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
