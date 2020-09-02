LaSalle Lake SNA Bioblitz
LaSalle Lake Scientific and Natural Area, 8 miles north of Itasca State Park, is hosting a self-guided Bioblitz through Sept. 9. The Bioblitz invites individuals and household groups to become iNaturalists by exploring the outdoors and contributing to community science while practicing safe social distancing. iNaturalist observations will enhance the flora and fauna species list for this site. To participate, sign up at www.inaturalist.org/projects/la-salle-lake-sna-self-guided-bioblitz-2020 and check journal postings for event updates, guidelines, tips, before visiting the site. The SNA has an interpretive hiking trail but participants can explore off-trail to collect observations. They also can use facilities at La Salle Lake SRA.
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl canceled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
Sat., Sept. 5
Art in the Park goes on in L’ville
Art in the Park will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Longville. Many of the artists who would have participated in the Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will be there. Live music, food by the Longville Lions, pies by the Longville Chamber, adult beverages at the Docksider and more.
Free Music Lakeside in Hack
Enjoy music by Wayne and the Boys from 1-4 p.m. at the Birch Lake Park Pavilion in Hackensack. Bring lawn chars, plan a picnic, drop anchor or drive up and park. Masks encouraged; please keep a CDC Social Distance. Sponsored by the Northwoods Arts Council.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Ethnic Fest cancelled
The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce announces with regret the cancellation of Ethnic Fest Sept. 12, 2020, due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 25-27
Hack Chainsaw Event cancelled
The Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 Chainsaw Carving Event. They look forward to seeing everyone in 2021.
Friday, Sept. 25
FIA curbside Booya fundraiser
Faith in Action for Cass County will hold its annual fall Booya Feed as a curbside pick-up event, 4:30-6 p.m., at Union Church, Hackensack. Reservations encouraged but drive-ups accepted. To make a reservation, call 675-5435 or find Faith in Action on Facebook. Deadlines for reservations is noon on Sept. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.