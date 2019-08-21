Events and activities
Caregiver Support 6-week Class
Faith in Action for Cass County will hold a six-week “Powerful Tools for Caregivers” class on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 3, 3-4:30 p.m. at the Walker Public Library, 207 Fourth St. S., Walker. To register or for information call Theresa Eclov FIA, (218) 675-5435, or cassfia@uslink.net.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Steamroller Art-Walker Library
Take home a unique piece of art by creating your design, inking it and running it over with a steamroller! Noon-4 p.m., Walker Public Library. This is a free Legacy program for all ages.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Shelly Knuths, 4825 Boone Point Road NW; 675-6340.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Friends of the Cass County Museum.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish.
Hand N Foot, bridge
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Friday, Aug. 23
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by May Creek Senior Living and Hardee’s.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Triad and Chaplaincy walleye fry
Join Sheriff Tom Burch’s fish fry crew from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Union Church, Hackensack, for the sixth annual Walleye Fish Fry. Great food and fun; learn about Triad and Chaplaincy programs. Tickets sold at the door; $15 for adults, $5 for kids under 10; free for kids under age 5. Menu: walleye, wild rice hot dish, baked beans, fry bread, coleslaw, dessert, coffee and lemonade. Also music, fellowship, door prizes. See you there!
Sunday, Aug. 25
Sunday, Fun-Day
Trinity Lutheran Church, Cass Lake, will hold a community event called “Sunday, Fun-Day” from 12:30-2:30 p.m. This is a family event with kids’ games and activities, face painting and lunch. We will be honoring the local fire department and their families. A fire truck will be on hand for viewing. Everyone is welcome.
Salem Lutheran ‘Neighbor Forum’
Salem Lutheran Church, Longville, will host another in its series of “Our Neighbor Community Forums,” 4 p.m., focusing on the complex issue of suicide. All are welcome to attend this free event.
MN Adult, Teen Challenge Choir
The 30-member Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Choir will share songs and stories about overcoming addiction at a concert at Union Church (UCC), Hackensack, at 9 a.m. Free performance with donations gratefully accepted, followed by a light brunch in the Friendship Hall.
Monday, Aug. 26
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be held at Laporte School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can still pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You are allotted a 15-minute time slot and can show up 15 minutes earlier than your designated time slot. Please know that you cannot sign up earlier than that.
Blood drive at St. Paul’s, Hack
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church will hold a Vitalant blood drive at the church fellowship hall. To make an appointment to give blood, call Loralee Torkelson at (218) 821-5225. Donors can also save 20 minutes by completing their health history the day of donation on www.vitalant.org.
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Jeannie Blomme, 4063 Forseman Pt. Dr. NW. 675-5454.
Ales for Alzheimer’s
Lift a pint (or two) and fight Alzheimer’s at “Ales for Alzheimer’s”, 4-7 p.m. at Edgewood May Creek in Walker. Live music, food, local drinks. This is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. RSVP at (218) 547-4515.
End of summer storytime-Library
Join us for a fun storytime and activity at the Walker Public Library, 10:30-11 a.m., to celebrate the end of summer. Kids of all ages are welcome.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Mustang Sally’s of Walker.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Hand N Foot, bridge
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Commun. meal at Hope Lutheran
Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, invites all to a free community meal at 5:30 p.m., featuring elk stew. Everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker Marina, featuring Everett Smithson Band (Music of Mississippi, Blues, Zydeco, Creole). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
End of summer storytime-Library
Join us at Green Scene Farmer’s Market for a fun storytime and activity from 11-11:30 a.m., presented by the Walker Library, as we celebrate the end of summer. Kids of all ages are welcome.
Friday, Aug. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Kabekona Lake Assoc. and Resort Marine and Service.
Apprec. Day at Cass Co. Museum
Everyone is invited to an appreciation day at the Cass County Museum, 3-5 p.m. to celebrate and honor retiring museum director Renee Geving. Lunch will be served.
Harmonica lesson-Walker Library
Everett Smithson returns from 2-3 p.m. with free harmonicas and to teach us some great techniques. All ages welcome for this free program. Check out the Everett Smithson Band around town all weekend.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Hog Roast at Lake May Center
A hog roast to raise funds for a scholarship for a WHA senior, class of 2020, will be held at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34 S., Walker, from 5-7 p.m.; free-will offering/donations accepted.
Wed., Sept. 4, 11, 18
Childbirth Preparation- September
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth or ninth month of pregnancy, held in CHI St. Joseph’s Health-Park Rapids, Lower Level Conference Room (follow signs), 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 4, 11, 18. Call Janine at (218) 616-3385 to register.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Free Wednesday at Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Northern Star Co-op.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Trapper’s Landing Lodge, featuring Crescent Moon (Fun, Variety of Covers). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Friday, Sept. 6
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Renee Geving and Lakeside Fireplace and Stove.
Saturday, Sept. 7
24th Ethnic Fest in Walker
Ethnic Fest is a day filled with music and dance, food and festivities from nations and cultures near and far! Parade at 11 a.m., performances on four stages all afternoon; food vendors on the courthouse lawn; artisans and crafters on Fifth Street; Central Lakes Corvettes; and much more. Look for posters around town.
Mille Lacs Museum hide demo
Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, Onamia, will hold a hide processing demonstration, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Watch staff demonstrate how to process a deer hide; learn what tools and techniques are used in this age-old practice. Free, museum admission not included.
Monday, Sept. 9
Park Rapids Classic Chorale
Do you love to sing? The Park Rapids Classic Chorale is looking for new members. Potluck get-together at 6:30 p.m. today at Bella Cafe in Park Rapids. First practice Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Park Rapids. Questions, call Dave Keller at (218) 732-9458.
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Authors at Walker Public Library
Local authors Jill and Deane Johnson will present their new book, “Little Minnesota in World War II,” from 4-5 p.m. For more information about the Little Minnesota books, go to www.littleminnesota.org.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Chase on the Lake.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack off C.R. 5. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941.
Friday, Sept. 13
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Weeks Automotive.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Mille Lacs Museum corn husk doll
Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, Onamia, will show how to make a corn husk doll to take home, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Allow one hour to make the craft; ages 8 and up. $6 per kit; museum admission not included.
Friday, Sept. 20
Watercolor Pub Paint Night
Learn about using water as a medium to create colorful designs and washes with a water theme. Eddy’s Resort, 41334 Shakopee Lake Rd., Onamia. All skill levels welcome, ages 15 and up; supplies provided free of charge. Drinks and food available at the Launch Bar and Grill. Pre-registration IS required; call Mille Lacs Indian Museum, (320) 532-3632, to register.
Saturday, Sept. 21
We are water exhibit opening
Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, Onamia, celebrates wild rice and how it and everything is impacted by water with a new interactive exhibit, We Are Water MN, 1-4 p.m. Free, museum admission not included. Exhibit opens at noon; wild rice sampling at 12:30 p.m.; wild rice demos and canoe rides (sign up at front desk), at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack off C.R. 5. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941.
Monday, Oct. 14
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Oct. 28
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.