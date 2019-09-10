Events and activities
Wednesday, Sept. 11
White Oak Bible Chapel kids’ club
A kick-off party for White Oak Bible Chapel’s Kids’ Club is today, 5-7 p.m.. Drop-off time is at the Church, south of Akeley off Hwy. 64 at 170th St., starting at 4 p.m. or whenever school buses arrive. Pizza, hayrides, bonfire, s’mores and more. Every Wednesday we will serve a meal, sing songs, learn about the bible, play games and much more.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Authors at Walker Public Library
Local authors Jill and Deane Johnson will present their new book, “Little Minnesota in World War II,” from 4-5 p.m. For more information about the Little Minnesota books, go to www.littleminnesota.org.
Free Wednesday at Museum
More “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Chase on the Lake.
Thursday, Sept. 12
‘North Country Reads’ party
Friends of the Walker Library invite all to gather at the library, 5-6:30 p.m., for the reveal of the Top 10 North Country Reads books, as suggested by library patrons. Hors d’oeuvres, prizes, gift certificates.
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack off C.R. 5. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941.
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets at 6 p.m. at Charlie’s Up North at the Y Junction, Walker. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Friday, Sept. 13
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Weeks Automotive.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Mille Lacs Museum corn husk doll
Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, Onamia, will show how to make a corn husk doll to take home, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Allow one hour to make the craft; ages 8 and up. $6 per kit; museum admission not included.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Camp Ripley Open House
Camp Ripley north of Little Falls will hold an open house 10 a.m.-2 p.m. featuring a dedication to the US Air Force, vehicle and aircraft displays, demonstrations, noon ceremony honoring artist Charles Kapsner, and more.
Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast with eggs and bacon; juice, coffee, $6. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Learn to Knit in Walker
Knitting class runs from 10-11 a.m. first and third Tuesdays, at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month and is open and free to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information call JoAnn, (218) 547-3350.
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
The Jolly Jammers meet tonight at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Village Square.
Fall family table series begins
Union Church, UCC, Hackensack, will begin its Fall Family Table series with a community picnic, 5:30 p.m., held at Hackensack Community Building. Hamburgers, hot dogs, fixings; bring a dish to share if you wish; games. All ages welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 19
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the Walker Chamber of Commerce. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Roxie Parks and Joanna Aamodt. Program: Goodbye to Single Use Plastics; presenter Maggie McGill. Also Getting to Know You: Roxie Parks.
Sons of Norway meet
The Walker Sons of Norway will meet at Hope Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Speakers will be Billy Johansen and Roar Hartold of Brainerd. These two native Norwegians came to Camp Ripley for the Norwegian-American military exchange program. They will talk about their lives and about Norway after WWII.
Headwaters Stroke Support
The Headwaters Stroke Support Group is for stroke survivors, family members, friends and caregivers. The group meets the third Thursday, 1:30 to 3 p.m., St. Joseph’s south lobby conference room, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5744, for information.
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Friday, Sept. 20
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by The Boulders Restaurant.
Watercolor Pub Paint Night
Learn about using water as a medium to create colorful designs and washes with a water theme. Eddy’s Resort, 41334 Shakopee Lake Rd., Onamia. All skill levels welcome, ages 15 and up; supplies provided free of charge. Drinks and food available at the Launch Bar and Grill. Pre-registration IS required; call Mille Lacs Indian Museum, (320) 532-3632, to register.
Falls Prevention Fair
Learn how to prevent falls at the Falls Prevention Fair, 9 a.m.-noon, Calvary Church in Walker. Free admission, door prizes, falls assessments, medical vendors, speakers, giveaways, exercise demos and more.
Free Christian Movie night
Free Christian Movie night is held the third Friday of the month, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Akeley. Free beverage and popcorn. This month’s movie is “The Accidental Activist” — one signature can mean more than you think.
Saturday, Sept. 21
We are water exhibit opening
Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, Onamia, celebrates wild rice and how it and everything is impacted by water with a new interactive exhibit, We Are Water MN, 1-4 p.m. Free, museum admission not included. Exhibit opens at noon; wild rice sampling at 12:30 p.m.; wild rice demos and canoe rides (sign up at front desk), at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Line dancing at Lake May Center
Line dancing at 6 p.m. at May Creek Lodge, Walker.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Bayside Bar and Grill.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Friday, Sept. 27
FHIA Booyah Fundraiser
A Booyah Fundraiser (a thick Belgian soup loaded with meat and vegetables) for Faith in Action will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at Union Church, Hackensack. Served with Linnea’s organic sourdough bread, dessert, beverage. Support Faith in Action with a $10 donation. Live music; fun.
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Orton Oil.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Hack Fire/Rescue Spaghetti Feed
Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue will hold a spaghetti feed, 4-7 p.m. at the fire station; also silent auction.
Monday, Sept. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Line dancing at Lake May Center
Line dancing at 5:30 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Oct. 3
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Hope Recovery workshop
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota will hold a free workshop to provide information on mental illnesses, treatments, crisis management, suicide prevention, the mental health system and local resources along with practical strategies for helping a loved one or friend. This workshop is for family and friends of a teen or adult living with a mental illness and people living with a mental illness who are doing well in their recovery. It will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 703 N. Pokegama Ave., in Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information or to register (required), call (651) 645-2948 or see “classes” at namimn.org
Thursday, Oct. 10
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, starting Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack off C.R. 5. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941.
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 11-12
Holiday Boutique for Food Shelf
The Walker Area Food Shelf will host a Holiday Boutique at 8381 Lake Land Tr. NW, next to Bounder’s Restaurant, 9-6 each day. Autumn and winter decor, holiday decor, small furniture and dishwares. Cafe items served include a variety of soups and chili, custom cupcakes, hot chocolate.
Monday, Oct. 14
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Oct. 28
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, April 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, June 11
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, July 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
