Wed.-Sat. Aug. 24-27
Walker Bay Theater
Walker Bay Theater presents “Guys on Ice.”
Wed., Aug. 24
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by NeverWinter Clothing Co. and Walker Cleaners.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Kids’ activities
Join Carrie from the Walker Library at the Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m. for stories and activities for kids of all ages.
Walker Bay Live
Walker Bay Live will be at Walker City Dock, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fri.-Sat., Aug. 26-27
Music at the Chase
Enjoy live music at Chase on the Lake, Michael Pink, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
Walleye dinner
Walleye dinner fundraiser, 5 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Putt Fore Paws golf
Join Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort for the second Putt Fore Paws Golf Tournament at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Call (218) 675-7297 to register your team.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Sylvan Township and Frizzell Furniture.
Saturday, Aug. 27
WHA Class of 2002 reunion
The WHA Class of 2022 will hold its 20th reunion. Classmates are invited to meet at 3 p.m. at the school’s Blue Doors for a school tour. At 5 p.m., everyone will gather at the Boat Bar at Charlie’s Up North.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Music at the Gazebo
Enjoy music by Caleigh (Lenore, Dee and April), at 7 p.m., Community Church, Walker, Gazebo. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music under the pines. Free-will offering.
Pork and Chicken Dinner
Immanuel Lutheran Church, east of the Y Junction, Walker, will serve a pork and chicken dinner starting at 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Hack Community Summit
A Hackensack Community Summit will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Community Building to discuss the 2021 Comprehensive Plan, recently completed projects, future projects, current ordinances and possible updates, economic improvements and other projects. Residents of the city and surrounding area are welcome to attend. The Summit will be facilitated by the Region 5 Development Commission and Hackensack Game Changers. To register before Aug. 26, go to https://tinyurl.com/yy28jmvs
Wed., Aug. 31
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Rolf Smeby, CCHS member, and Heritage Custom Framing and Art and Antique Mall of Walker.
Friday, Sept. 2
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by The Boulders Restaurant and Resort Marine and Supply.
Wed., Sept. 7
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by May Creek Lodge and Benson’s Food and Drink Emporium
Friday, Sept. 9
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Stone Woman Herbals and Shingobee Township.
Calgary Fiddlers
The Calgary Fiddlers will perform at Walker Bay Theater, 7 p.m., as part of Ethnic Fest 2022.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Ethnic Fest 2022
Ethnic Fest returns with a world of fun for all ages. From breakfast at St. Agnes Church to the 11 a.m. parade, to performers and musicians at five stages, to ethnic specialties at area restaurants, there’s something for every interest.
Patsy Cline-Walker Bay Theater
‘Patsy Cline’ will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Walker Bay Theater as part of Ethnic Fest 2022.
Monday, Sept. 12
Golf4Life tourney
The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center is sponsoring the “Golf4Life” fundraising tournament at Tianna Country Club Walker. Registration at noon, shotgun start at 1 p.m. Pasta bar and awards at 5 p.m.; games and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit WAPSC. For info call Kim Marshall at (952) 212-6345 or Sid Marlette at (218) 252-3265.
Wed., Sept. 14
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Marine and Norm’s Auto Repair.
Friday, Sept. 16
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and First National Bank.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Wed., Sept. 21
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Cass County and Northern Star Co-op.
Friday, Sept. 23
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Arvig Communications and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Wed., Sept. 28
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leer Title and Bob and Nita Eagle Frink, CCHS members.
Friday, Sept. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Climate Change in N. Minn.
“The Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota” will be held at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. Keynote speaker, panel discussion, Q&A session. Registration fee $10 for event and lunch. Pre-register by Oct. 1. Go to www.deep-portage.org/public-programs or call Deep Portage at (218) 682-2325.
Tuesday, October 18
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.