Events and activities
Walker Curling season begins
The Walker Curling Club’s 2021-22 season is under way. The club has limited openings on Wednesday night at 5:30 or 7 p.m., or Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in curling or being a sub, contact Steve Swor at (651) 470-3730.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Joint Advent Service
Union Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold joint Advent worship at St. Paul’s Lutheran, 5:30 p.m., featuring the Holden Evening Prayer service. All are welcome to attend.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Cookies, Carols at The Popple
Join friends and neighbors to sing Christmas carols at The Popple Bar, Laporte, from 1-3 p.m. There will be yummy homemade treats for sale; Santa is stopping by for a visit. Holiday spirit provided by Trinity Lutheran Church and Popple Bar and Grill.
Sunday, Dec. 12
Bemidji Chorale Concert
the Bemidji Chorale will present its 42nd Christmas Concert at 3 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 501 Minnesota Ave. NW, Bemidji. Conductor will be Patricia Mason; accompanist will be Wayne Hoff. Face masks required; freewill offering.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
Joint Advent Service
Union Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold joint Advent worship at Union Church, 5:30 p.m., featuring the Holden Evening Prayer service. All are welcome to attend.
Hack Community Garden mtg.
Gardeners interested in next year’s Hackensack Community Garden are invited to meet at 6 p.m. in the back room at Rendezvous Brewing. Discussion will focus on what you loved about the garden this year and what could be improved, such as the water situation. Previous gardeners and new gardeners are welcome. Feel free to bring food to eat during the discussion.
Thursday, Dec. 16
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be at Laporte School Bus Garage across from 315 Main St. W. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until bundles are gone. Each bundle is now $22, correct change only. No restrictions on how many bundles. Pre-register and donate at www.RubysPantry.org. Bring boxes to swap if possible. Pantry is a drive-through event. Make sure you have room in your vehicle for your bundles.
Friday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve, St. Paul’s Luth.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold a Christmas Eve worship service at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.