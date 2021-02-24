Events and activities
LIfesaving classes at CRMC
The Heartsaver CPR/AED and First Aid Class, designed for anyone with little or no medical traiing, will be offered at Crosby Regional Medical Center from 4-8 p.m on Wednesdays and Thursdays in April, July and October. Fee $50 for each course or $80 for both CPR and First Aid. To register send a message to jodi.bedard@cuyunamed.org or call (218) 546-4367.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
The next Pop-up Pantry will be held at the Laporte School bus garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles (shares) run out. Do not line up before 4 p.m. as buses are returning and volunteers are preparing bundles. No need to bring boxes. Each bundle is a $20 donation. You will receive an abundance of groceries. This is a drive-through distribution; please make room in your trunk for the bundles. No bathroom to use; guests must stay in vehicles. Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte is sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church.
