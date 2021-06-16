Events and activities

Free Wednesdays and Fridays!

Due to an outpouring of support, the Cass County Museum will be offering free admission on Friday starting June 18, in addition to Free Wednesday admission.

Wednesday, June 16

Free Wednesday at the Museum

Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Laporte Grocery and Mack’s Smokehouse Meats, and Leer Title.

Thursday, June 17

Sons of Norway meet at Hope

The Walker Sons of Norway will meet at 7 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker. Walker historian Dan Eikenberry will present a free program on Viking women. When Viking men were out exploring, battling and pummeling, what were Viking women doing? Find out! Open to the public; coffee and treats follow.

Friday, June 18

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Wayne and the Boys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Free Friday at the Museum

Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Brad Spry’s State Farm Insurance and Weeks Automotive of Laporte.

Sunday, June 20

Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs; juice and coffee for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.

Monday, June 21

Tech Class at The Hub

Bill Kennedy’s Tech Class will meet at The Hub at 1 p.m., to answer all your tech questions.

Tuesday, June 22

The Story Table

Free Virtual Children’s Programs — timeless tales for changing times. Learn, listen, dance and draw with Nicholas Pawlowski, 10-11:30 a.m. Get the link at the Kitchigami Regional Library Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or call your local Library. Brought to you by your library’s Summer Reading Program.

Wed.-Fri., June 23-25

VBS Program at Union Church

The Space Explorers Vacation Bible School will be held at Union Church UCC in Hackensack Wed. and Thurs., 8:30-3 p.m. and Friday 8:30-5:30 p.m. Kids ages 4 years to eighth grade are welcome at no cost. Registration forms available online at www.unioncchackensack.com or at the church office. Please use west entrance, upper level, when you arrive.

Wednesday, June 23

Free Wednesday at the Museum

Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Horseshoe Bay Resort and Lindy’s Plumbing.

Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte

Ruby’s Pantry will hold a Pop-up Pantry in Laporte with distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles run out. To make sure you get your bundle, pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. To volunteer to help, sign up at the same site. We can always use more people on our team. Distribution is drive-through at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from the Laporte School at 315 Main St. W. You don’t need to bring boxes or get out of your car. Shares are prepared for pick-up. No limit on bundles; a $20 per  bundle donation is requested.  You will receive an abundance of groceries. Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte, is our sponsor.

Thursday, June 24

Hub Salad Luncheon

The Hub in Hackensack will have a salad luncheon at noon. Bring a salad to pass and join us for social time.

Friday, June 25

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes One Night Stand to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Free Friday at the Museum

Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Bayside Bar and Grill and American National Bank of Minnesota.

Saturday, June 26

Spring Bike Fling

Experience the beauty of the Shingobee and Paul Bunyan trails. Register for the 40 mile ride from Walker City Park to Guthrie and back (9 a.m.); 26 mile Walker to Laporte and back (10 a.m.) or the free 2 mile family ride starting at 10:30 a.m. To register for the 40 or 26 go to https://www.bikereg.com/spring-bike-fling

Wednesday, June 30

Free Wednesday at the Museum

Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Area Realty and Howg’s Gas and Service of Laporte.

Friday, July 2

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Dos Guys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Sunday, July 4

Hack Lions monthly breakfast

The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.

Saturday, July 10

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Josh Duffee and His Quartet to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Friday, July 16

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Wayne and the Boys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Sunday, July 18

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Tuesday, July 20

The Story Table

Free Virtual Children’s Programs — timeless tales for changing times. Learn, listen, dance and draw with Nicholas Pawlowski, 10-11:30 a.m. Get the link at the Kitchigami Regional Library Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or call your local Library. Brought to you by your library’s Summer Reading Program.

Friday, July 23

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Skippin’ Stones to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Friday, July 30

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes New Riverside Ramblers to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Sunday, August 1

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Hack Lions monthly breakfast

The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.

Friday, August 6

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Saturday, August 14

Battle of the Bands, 5K Fun Run

Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a Battle of the Bands Fundraiser and 5K Family Fun Run. For details call 947-3206.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Wednesday, August 18

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Friday, August 20

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Daybreak to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Saturday, August 21

Real Vikings. No horns.

The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games. An affordable family event with special activities for the kids. On-site food, free parking.

Friday, August 27

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes The Occasionals to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Lakeside Concert Series in Hack

The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Rockin’ Hill to Hackensack City Park for a free Labor Day weekend musical performance (the last of the season), 1-3 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Hack Lions monthly breakfast

The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Hack Lions monthly breakfast

The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Hack Lions monthly breakfast

The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.

Sunday, Oct. 3

Hack Lions monthly breakfast

The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments