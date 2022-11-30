Thursday, Dec. 1
Cultural Thursday: Haiti
Cultural Thursday will feature Jim Kirzeder who will speak about the culture and values of the Haitian people, noon, Chalberg Theater, Brainerd campus, Central Lakes College. Kirzeder has dedicated much of his life to the people of Haiti and has visited the country more than 100 times. For more information contact Jason Edens at Jason.edens@clcmn.edu
Friday, Dec. 2
Jingle Mingle
The second annual Jingle Mingle featuring CLC’s Jazz Orchestra, will be at 6:30 p.m., Round House Event Center, Brainerd, $5.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Breakfast with Santa
Have Breakfast with Santa at the Ironfire Bar and Grill at Horseshoe Bay on Leech, 9 a.m. to noon.
Sat.-Sun., Dec. 3-4
It’s a Wonderful Life
Walker Bay Theater, 609 Minnesota Ave. W., presents the holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
100+ Women Who Care
100+ Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area will gather at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center, Rotary Room. Check in at 5 p.m., meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The idea is that 100 plus women will gather with $100 in hand intending to pool their resources to donate to a selected charity. The group will meet twice a year. For questions visit the Facebook group 100+ Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area, or text Mar Kuha at 218-839-1974, or email margierichardson42@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Business After Hours
The Leech Lake Chamber will hold its annual Business After Hours Holiday Party at The WaterShed, 101 5th St. N., Walker, 4-6 p.m. Appetizers will be served, $10 per person, cash bar. RSVP by Dec. 2 to info@leech-lake.com or call (218) 547-1313. Come and be part of the new, exciting project announcement! This also is the last chance to proof your listing in the 2023 Destination Guide.
Wed., Dec. 7
Holly Jolly!
The second annual Holly Jolly, featuring CLC’s String Orchestra, Raider Concert Winds, Jazz Collection, CLC Choir, Tuba Christmas and Brass Choir, will be at Chalberg Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Free-will donations accepted for the Brainerd Area Overnight Shelter, Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Laporte Holiday Bazaar
Laporte School Community Ed presents a Holiday Bazaar, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Laporte School. Pictures with Santa, kids’ crafts, more than 40 vendors. Wreath sales to support basketball teams. Soup, bread and baked goods sold by girls’ basketball team.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Teen Challenge Concert
Cornerstone Church, south of the Y Junction, Walker, invites all to the Teen Challenge Christmas Concert at the 10 a.m. service. Freewill offering will be taken. Fellowship luncheon will follow. Please bring a dish to pass.
Hope Church Craft, Bake Sale
Hope Lutheran Church, Hwy. 12, Walker, will hold a Holiday Craft and Bake sale after the 9 a.m. worship service. Many handmade items, great stocking stuffers and gifts, bake sale.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Sankta Lucia
Doors open at 6 A.M., at Calvary Lutheran Church, Bemidji, as Sankta Lucia brings in the Christmas lights. Join us for a Swedish breakfast. Advance tickets available soon at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry and Luekens North and South in Bemidji; $25 for adults, $8 for youth age 10 and younger.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.