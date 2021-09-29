Wed., Sept. 29
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Thrifty White and Leech Lake TV.
Friday, Oct. 1
Free Friday at Museum
The final Free Friday (free admission) of the season at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters and Walker Cleaners.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfast 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. Pancakes, sausage, beverages, condiments for a free-will donation. Proceeds support community projects.
Cornerstone Church hosts choir
Cornerstone Church, 6500 Hwy. 371, Walker, welcomes the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Men’s Choir to lead worship at 10 a.m. and share personal testimonies of victory over drug addiction through Jesus Christ. Following the service will be the monthly fellowship lunch. Everyone is invited to join us.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Solar energy presentation
Solar energy will be the topic at the Men’s Fellowship meeting at Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack, at 9:30 a.m. Russ Torkelson and Norm Moody will describe efforts to develop solar energy at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, and at their respective residences. All who are fully vaccinated and interested in solar energy are invited to attend; masks required.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Hack Lions Turkey Dinner
The Hackensack Lions will serve their annual turkey dinner with all the fixings, 4-7 p.m. at the Community Building on Lake Avenue. Free will-donation. Proceeds support community projects.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Last Lakeside Concert
The Northwoods Arts Council announces a rescheduled performance by The Occasionals, 3-5 p.m., Hackensack City Park Pavilion, during Rendezvous Brewing’s Oktober Fest. In case of rain, the event will move to the Community Building where Rendezvous Brewing will also offer their craft beer. Bring lawn chairs for either an indoor or outdoor performance.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Military vets gather
Military folks are invited to gather to eat out at Charlie’s Up North at the Y Junction of Highways 371 N. and 200 E., east of Walker. This is no longer an official organized group, but all veterans, friends and family are welcome. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for information. Hope to see you there.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
