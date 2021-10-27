Events and activities
Spanish Club fruit sale
The WHA Spanish Club is holding its annual fruit sale. Place orders through Nov. 5 for delivery Nov. 30. Make checks out to WHA Spanish Club. Oranges (88 per case): full case, $37; half case, $18.50. Grapefruit (40 per case): full case, $45; half case, $22.50. Mixed fruit (44 oranges, 20 grapefruit): full case, $41.00. To order call Patty Knight, (218) 547-4224.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry Pop-up Pantry will be today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W., Laporte, starting at 4:30 p.m. until 6 or until food bundles run out. If possible, bring empty boxes to be swapped for prepared bundles. Each bundle is a $20 donation; no limit on how many. Pre-registration at www.rubyspantry.org. Drive-through distribution; guests do not leave vehicles. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran church, Laporte.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Trick or Treat at The Hub
The Hub, Hackensack, will hold an open house trick or treat from 5-7 p.m. People may set up a table, bring their candy to hand out, and enjoy the evening. Open to the public.
Trick or Treat at Country Inn
The Country Inn in Walker will hold indoor trick or treating from 4-7 p.m. for little ghosts and goblins. Country Inn is opening rooms for Walker area businesses to decorate and hand out treats. To join in the fun, call Country Inn at 547-1400 to reserve a space.
Friday, Nov. 5
The WHA Spanish Club is holding its annual fruit sale through Nov. 5 for delivery Nov. 30. Make checks out to WHA Spanish Club. Oranges (88 per case): full case, $37; half case, $18.50. Grapefruit (40 per case): full case, $45; half case, $22.50. Mixed fruit (44 oranges, 20 grapefruit): full case, $41.00. To order call Patty Knight, (218) 547-4224.
Deer Hunters’ Dinner
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve a deer hunters’ dinner at the Legion Post, starting at 5 p.m. Hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, vegetable, milk or coffee, free slice of homemade pie; adults, $10.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Hunters’ Supper in Akeley
Akeley United Methodist Church, 17 First St. E, is serving a hunters’ supper with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, coleslaw and homemade pies, 4:30-7 p.m. Adults $12, kids ages 6-12, $6; and kids age 5 and younger free.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Military vets dine out
All military veterans, friends and family are invited to get together and eat out at The Stomping Grounds north of Akeley on Hwy. 64; 6 p.m. Call Lynn at (2318) 562-4378 for more information.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Win cash or turkeys!
Win Cash or Turkeys at the 40&8 Turkey Bingo, 7 p.m., at the Walker American Legion, sponsored by the 40&8 and Sons of the American Legion. Proceeds will be used for nursing scholarships.
Fri.-Sat., Nov. 26-27
Festival of Lights
The Festival of Lights in Walker is a great way to “light up the town” and start the holiday season. Fun activities for the whole family: Reindeer Ramble, a Float Village on Fifth, Party with Santa at Walker Bay Theater, Community Christmas Tree decorating and more. To be an event sponsor or for more information on the Leech Lake Chamber website, leech-lake.com or call (218) 547-1313.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
