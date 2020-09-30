Thursday, Oct. 1
Rotary Oktoberfest Auction
The Walker Rotary Club will hold an Oktoberfest Live Auction from 6-8 p.m. on Leech Lake TV 21.5 or leechlaketv.org (Bulletin Channel 1). View auction items on leechlaketv.org (bulletin channel/live event1); Facebook (Walker Rotary), Instagram (walker_rotary), and the Walker Rotary Website, www.clubrunner.ca/walker. Call-in bid phone numbers announced at the live auction. Donations welcome; proceeds support local charities contact Claudette Holly at (218) 252-2357.
Oct. 3-10
Festival of Sukkot
Torah Keepers are invited to attend Yahuah’s annual Sacred Festival of Sukkot (Tabernacles) Oct. 3-10. For location, times, questions, call (218) 766-8176.
Oct. 4-10
Mental Illness Awareness Week
This week will be marked by community education efforts in all 50 states to raise awareness that mental illnesses are treatable medical conditions and that there is help for individuals and their families. To learn more, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Minnesota at namimn.org or call (888) 626-4435.
Thursday, October 8
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hilltop Inn on Hwy. 87 in Hubbard. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. Gregg Remus at (701) 446-7651 or Vice Commander David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 for information, if needed.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Kokoro Center open mic
The Kokoro Center in Hackensack will host a poetry open mic evening, 7-8 p.m. over Zoom. The evening will feature poetry evoking the sights and sounds of the Minnesota northwoods. Poets and audience members can register ahead for a Zoom link. For info, email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com or call (218) 270-5648. The event is free and donations are welcome.
