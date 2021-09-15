Wed., Sept. 15
Commun. meals at Union
Hot, healthy meals will be available again at Union Church, UCC, Hackensack, Wednesdays, for pick-up between 4-5:30 p.m. Drive up to the Upper Level West Entrance on 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Meals are free; donations gratefully accepted. All ages welcome.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Pederson Family Dental and First National Bank of Walker.
Thurs., Sept. 16
‘Hot Dish’ author at the Hub
Jeanne Cooney, author of the Hot Dish Heaven Cozy Mystery Series, will visit the Hackensack Hub Sept. 16 for a noon hot dish luncheon($12 check or cash, limit 60 guests) and an author presentation. For reservations call (218) 682-2562.
Sons of Norway meet
Walker Sons of Norway will meet at 7 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker. Program is a piano concert given by Patricia Lundeen of Breezy Point. Program is free, open to the public; treats served afterward.
Friday, Sept. 17
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Resort Marine and Service, and Norm’s Auto Body.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Hack Legion Auxiliary b’fst
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs or French toast, eggs and bacon; juice and coffee, 47. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Frankly Country Band
Frankie Lamb’s Frankly Country Band, performing classic country, pop, old-time and swing, will play at the Backus Legion’s Sunday dance from 2-5 p.m.. The clubrooms are located at Hwys. 371/87 W., Backus.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Jolly Jammers in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers at 7 p.m., Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electricity furnished. Bring a treat to share; beverages provide. For more info call (218) 652-2885.
Wed., Sept. 22
Defensive Driving refresher
The National Safety Council Defensive Driving refresher course, taught by Steve and Terry Johnson and sponsored by First National Bank and the WACC, will be held at the WACC from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $20; pay at the door. Participants receive their three-year certificate for a 10 percent reduction in car insurance. Call (218) 363-3799, to register.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Clark’s Garage and Walker Log Homes and Mini-Storage.
Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry Pop-up Pantry will be at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W., Laporte, starting at 4:30 p.m. until 6 or until food bundles run out. If possible, bring empty boxes to be swapped for prepared bundles. Each bundle is a $20 donation; no limit on how many. Pre-registration at www.rubyspantry.org. Drive-through distribution; guests do not leave vehicles. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran church, Laporte.
Friday, Sept. 24
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Building Center and Lampert’s Cabinets.
Wed., Sept. 29
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Thrifty White and Leech Lake TV.
Friday, Oct. 1
Free Friday at Museum
The final Free Friday (free admission) of the season at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters and Walker Cleaners.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
NAMI suicide prevention
Tuesday, Dec. 16
NAMI suicide prevention
