Saturday, April 17
Deep Portage Spring Rendezvous
Come on out to Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack for the Spring Rendezvous, a fun event for the whole family. Two time slots: 10 a.m.-noon, or 1-3 p.m. RSVP before April 14 and indicate which session and how many will attend. Call (320) 760-5576 or email to miranda.sater@gmail.com. Masks required inside buildings; social distancing when participating in events. No participation fee but donations are appreciated.
Sunday, April 18
Hackensack Legion Auxil. b’fst
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30011:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs; juice, coffee for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Monday, April 19
Free tech class at The Hub
Bill Kennedy will lead a free one hour tech class on spreadsheets, at 1 p.m., The Hub in Hackensack.
Tuesday, April 20
Jolly Jammers in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers at 7 p.m., Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Mics and electricity (if needed) furnished. Seating will be spaced for safety. Bring a treat to share and beverages will be provided. For more info call Frank Lamb Sr. at 652-2885.
Monday, April 26
Life Line Screening
The Hackensack Hub hosts Life Line Screening by appointment, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more or to sign up, go to https://www.lifelinescreening.com/
Tuesday, April 27
An Evening in Tuscany
Faith in Action for Cass County invites you to attend the 10th “An Evening in Tuscany” spaghetti dinner, served curbside for pickup at Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Menu: Mike’s special sauce OR simple sauce with meatballs; garlic rounds; dessert. Hours are 4:30-6 p.m. Call 675-5435 to reserve meal and specify choice of sauce. Come and support Faith in Action’s volunteer drivers who have remained on the job throughout the pandemic. Free-will donations accepted at the door. All are welcome.
Wednesday, April 28
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry will be in Laporte today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across the street from 315 Main St. W. Distribution of food bundles (shares) will be from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles run out. Please do not arrive or line up before 4 p.m., as buses are returning and volunteers are preparing the bundles. No need to bring boxes. Each bundle is a $20 donation. You will receive an abundance of groceries. This is a drive-through distribution, so please prepare your trunk. Guests must stay in their vehicles; no bathrooms available. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church-Laporte.
Sat.-Sun., May 1-2
BSO ‘Live Music Lives!”
The Bemidji Symphony Orchestra presents “Live Music Lives! May 1, 7 p.m. and May 2, 3 p.m., at the Bemidji National Guard Armory, 1430 23rd Street. In person tickets $22 plus fees; live stream tickets for May 2 only, $18 plus fees. To order tickets, visit the website www.bemidjisymphony.org
Sunday, July 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Wed., Aug. 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
