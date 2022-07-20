Wed., July 20
St. Paul’s Country Fair
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold its 39th Country Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church, east of Highway 371. Extensive bake sale including pies (whole or slice). Arts and crafts, wood projects, nearly new items, sweet and spicy dill pickles, frozen butter braids/caramel rolls, toys, tied quilts. Lunch: pulled pork sandwiches with sides. Root beer floats-50 cents. Tickets at $1 for queen size quilt, “Cabin in the Woods” pattern. Drawing at 2 p.m. Winner need not be present to win. Proceeds go for missions, church projects and community programs.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Chase on the Lake and Tiger Lily’s.
Fun at the Library
WonderTrek Children’s Museum will be at the Walker Public Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m., (lower level, American National Bank). Play with their Big Blue Blocks, Messy Art and more.
Thursday, July 21
Kids’ activities
WonderTrek Children’s Museum will join Carrie from Walker Library at the Farmer’s Market, 10:30-11:30 a.m., to build with giant blocks and make some messy art.
Walker Bay Live!
Walker Bay Live will bring music, food, fun and more to Walker City Park, starting at 5 p.m.
Fri.-Sat., July 22-23
Music at the Chase
Live Music by Adrian Washington and Friends at Chase on the Lake.
Music at the Chase
Live Music by Mick Klein at Chase on the Lake.
Fri.-Sun., July 22-24
Onigum Pow Wow
Annual Onigum Pow Wow activities will begin at 1 p.m. each day.
Friday, July 22
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Crooked Lake Township and Tianna Country Club.
Games at Green Scene
Enjoy lawn games at Green Scene, 4 p.m.
Fish Fry
Walleye fish fry, 5 p.m., Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Saturday, July 23
Tianna Turns 100
Tianna Country Club, Walker celebrates its 100th anniversary with activities starting at 6 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
Trivia Night-Green Scene
Trivia Night, 4-7 p.m., is hosted by Green Scene, 617 Michigan Ave., Walker. Food and drinks available. $50 entry fee per team, minimum four teammates. Winners for every round. Grand prize winner, surprise winners, door prizes. This is a fundraiser for the Walker Area Food Shelf.
Music at the Gazebo
Enjoy music by Bob McKeown and Sons in concert at 7 p.m., Community Church, Walker, Gazebo. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music under the pines. Free-will offering.
Monday, July 25
Family Enrichment Class
Mount Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave., Bemidji offers classes for adults, children and families age 8 and up (children must have adult present). Today’s class, Watercolor Pencil Drawing, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Contact Les for further details and registration, (218) 556-3521.
Wed., July 27
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. We also are looking for a new site coordinator to take over. If interested, let us know. Also sign up to volunteer. Ruby’s Pantry is sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance and Jenny & Co.
Fun at the Library
Join Miss Stacey for storytime for kids, 10:30 a.m., Walker Public Library (lower level, American National Bank). This week’s theme is hiking.
Thursday, July 28
Kids’ activities
Join Carrie from the Walker Library at the Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m. Let’s read about hiking and make our own hiking sticks.
Kids’ corner, Walker Bay Live
Join Carrie from Walker Library at 5 p.m. at Walker Bay Live to make a fun art project.
Fri.-Sat., July 29-31
Nunsense II
Walker Bay Theater presents Nunsense II. For times and ticket information call 547-4044.
Friday, July 29
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker American Legion and Loney Sales and Service.
Saturday, July 30
Walker Bay Day
Today is Walker Bay Day! Check out all the activities at Walker City Park.
Northern Lights
Kickin’ It Old Skool 7 concert at Northern Lights Event Center,5 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Music at the Gazebo
Enjoy music by the Kaisers, presenting bluegrass, folk, and “folkgrass” original songs at 7 p.m., Community Church, Walker, Gazebo. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music under the pines. Free-will offering.
Wed., Aug. 3
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lamperts Cabinets and Dairy Queen
Friday, Aug. 5
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Wolf Pack Nutrition and Portage Brewery.
Tuesday, August 9
Lead tackle exchange
Lead-free for lead fishing tackle exchange. Bring 4 ounces or more of lead tackle from your tackle box and get a free sample of lead-free tackle and a coupon for a free beverage at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack, noon to 3 p.m.
Wed., August 10
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lakeside Fireplace and Stove and Horseshoe Bay Resort
Friday, August 12
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Auto Zone-Wallker, and Mustang Sally’s.
Tuesday, August 16
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Wed., August 17
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Turf Tech and Jennifer Twaddle, CCHS Member.
Friday, August 19
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Peculiar Painter and Charlie’s Up North.
Wed., August 24
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by NeverWinter Clothing Co. and Walker Cleaners.
Friday, August 26
Putt Fore Paws golf
Join Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort for the second Putt Fore Paws Golf Tournament at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Call (218) 675-7297 to register your team.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Sylvan Township and Frizzell Furniture.
Wed., August 31
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Rolf Smeby, CCHS member, and Heritage Custom Framing and Art and Antique Mall of Walker.
Friday, Sept. 2
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by The Boulders Restaurant and Resort Marine and Supply.
Wed., Sept. 7
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by May Creek Lodge and Benson’s Food and Drink Emporium
Friday, Sept. 9
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Stone Woman Herbals and Shingobee Township.
Wed., Sept. 14
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Marine and Norm’s Auto Repair.
Friday, Sept. 16
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and First National Bank.
Wed., Sept. 21
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Cass County and Northern Star Co-op.
Friday, Sept. 23
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Arvig Communications and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Wed., Sept. 28
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leer Title and Bob and Nita Eagle Frink, CCHS members.
Friday, Sept. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.