Events and activities
Sunday dance at Backus Legion
Monthly Sunday dances return to the Backus American Legion when Frankie Lamb’s Frankly Country Band appears from 2-5 p.m. Playing classic country, pop, old-time and swing, the band makes its first appearance of the summer July 18, then returns for afternoon dances Aug. 15 during Backus Cornfest Weekend, Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and New Year’s Eve.
Wednesday, July 14
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Village Square and TJ’s Florals.
Sweetheart Days events
Today’s Sweetheart Days activities include the Flea Market and Craft Sale at Sacred Heart Church, starting at 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 15
PEO Chapter CY
PEO Chapter CY meets; location, The HUB in Hackensack. Social at 4:50 p.m., meeting at 5:45 p.m. Hostesses Shirley Nelson and Maggie McGill. Minnesota State Convention report. Program: organ donation; presenter, Rollie Haugen.
Friday, July 16
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Wayne and the Boys to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Tiger Lily’s Boutique and Neverwinter Clothing Co.
Saturday, July 17
Music Under the Pines
A Music Under the Pines concert will be held at 7 p.m. at Lake Bemidji State Park, featuring Caige Jambor and sponsored by the North Country Snowmobile Club. In case of rain, performance will be in the Visitor Center.
Sweetheart Days events
Today’s Sweetheart Days events include an All-School Reunion for Hackensack School alumni, at the Community Building. Coffee and conversation at 11 a.m., lunch at 1 p.m.
Fish Fry-Family Fun, Federal Dam
Enjoy a fish fry and family fun from noon to 8 p.m. at Last Cast Adventures, 104 Fourth Ave., Federal Dam. Fish fry for a free will donation will benefit the Federal Dam Volunteer Fire Dept. and Leech Lake Area Game Wardens. Meet and greet both at the event! Root beer floats, assorted beverages, children’s activities throughout the day. For more info contact Randy at (218) 340-7216 or go to Lastcastadv.com.
Sunday, July 18
Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 serves breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR eggs, bacon, toast and fruit cup; juice and coffee for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Mark Peterson Band in Staples
Mark Peterson and his Band will perform at the Music in the Park series in Staples at 7 p.m. , held at the Northern Pacific Park. Music in the Park concerts are held Sunday evenings, 7 p.m. through Aug. 8 For more info check out www.staplesmotleyarts.org
Music Under the Pines
A Music Under the Pines concert will be held at 2 p.m. at Lake Bemidji State Park, featuring Doyle Turner and Lance Benson and sponsored by the North Country Snowmobile Club. In case of rain, performance will be in the Visitor Center.
Sunday dance at Backus Legion
Monthly Sunday dances return to the Backus American Legion when Frankie Lamb’s Frankly Country Band appears from 2-5 p.m. Playing classic country, pop, old-time and swing, the band makes its first appearance of the summer, then returns for afternoon dances Aug. 15 during Backus Cornfest Weekend, Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and New Year’s Eve.
Tuesday, July 20
The Story Table
Free Virtual Children’s Programs — timeless tales for changing times. Learn, listen, dance and draw with Nicholas Pawlowski, 10-11:30 a.m. Get the link at the Kitchigami Regional Library Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or call your local Library. Brought to you by your library’s Summer Reading Program.
Jolly Jammers-Akeley Methodist
Join the Jolly Jammers at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electricity (if needed) will be furnished. Bring a treat to share (cookies, bars); beverage provided. For more info call (218) 652-2885.
Wednesday, July 21
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Benson’s Eating and Drinking Emporium and Turf Tech.
Friday, July 23
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Skippin’ Stones to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Jenny and Co. plus Anderson’s South Shore, Grand View and Pine Point resorts.
Saturday, July 24
Music Under the Pines
A Music Under the Pines concert will be held at 7 p.m. at Lake Bemidji State Park, featuring The Northwinds Clarinet Quintet and sponsored by the North Country Snowmobile Club. In case of rain, performance will be in the Visitor Center.
Balsam Moon Workshop
Union Church UCC will host a Balsam Moon Workshop from 9 a.m.-noon. Learn about environmental living practices; special emphasis for youth and families. Hands on experiences possible. Light refreshments. Open to the public at no charge.
Sunday, July 25
Music Under the Pines
A Music Under the Pines concert will be held at 2 p.m. at Lake Bemidji State Park, featuring the Bemidji Bogtrotters and sponsored by the North Country Snowmobile Club. In case of rain, performance will be in the visitor Center.
Wednesday, July 28
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lakeside Fireplace and Stove plus Piggy BBQ and Wilburs on Walker.
July Pop-up Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry will hold a Pop-up Pantry in Laporte with distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles run out. To make sure you get your bundle, pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. To volunteer to help, sign up at the same site. We can always use more people on our team. Distribution is drive-through at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from the Laporte School at 315 Main St. W. You don’t need to bring boxes or get out of your car. Shares are prepared for pick-up. No limit on bundles; a $20 per bundle donation is requested. You will receive an abundance of groceries. Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte, is our sponsor.
Thursday, July 29
Hot Summer Nights concerts
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet, announces two free concerts, July 29 and Aug. 5 at the college’s spectacular amphitheater featuring local bands Whiskey Trail July 29 and Rock-A-Billy Review Aug. 5. Open to the public, 7-9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets or seat cushions. Held rain or shine.
Friday, July 30
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes New Riverside Ramblers to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Saturday, July 31
Women of Hope host Garden Tour
Women of Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, will host a local garden tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This fund-raiser replaces “Christmas in July.” Eight beautiful Walker gardens will be featured. Come to the church to pick up a copy of garden locations with directions. Also a plant sale and sign up for door prizes from local greenhouses. Then you are free to tour the gardens at your leisure. Proceeds from the tour and plant sale will got to support the Akeley Regional community Center Women’s Shelter. In the event of rain, the tour will be cancelled.
Music Under the Pines
A Music Under the Pines concert will be held at 7 p.m. at Lake Bemidji State Park, featuring The Lost River Band and sponsored by the North Country Snowmobile Club. In case of rain, performance will be in the visitor Center.
Sunday, August 1
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfast today, 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. Buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee, water or juice, and condiment. Donations go to the Hackensack Dog Park.
Thursday, August 5
PEO Chapter CY
PEO Chapter CY meets at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Meeting at 5:30 p.m., summer social at 6 p.m., hosted by the social committee.
Hot Summer Nights concerts
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Cloquet, announces two free concerts, July 29 and Aug. 5 at the college’s spectacular amphitheater featuring local bands Whiskey Trail July 29 and Rock-A-Billy Review Aug. 5. Open to the public, 7-9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets or seat cushions. Held rain or shine.
Friday, August 6
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Dick Kimmel and Kelly Coyle to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Wednesday, August 11
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Portage Brewery and Walker Eye Clinic.
Friday, August 13
Free Friday at the Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Frizzell Furniture Gallery and Hoss’ Liquor.
Saturday, August 14
Northwoods Art, Book Festival
Enjoy the 26th annual Art and Book Festival, Third St. and Lake Ave., Hackensack, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. With over 60 participating artists and more than 30 authors, this festival has something for everyone. Also children’s art tent, vision testing booth, and food, beverages, and craft beer from Hackensack’s own Rendezvous Brewing. This is the longest-running art and book festival in Minnesota. Presented by the Northwoods Arts Council.
Battle of the Bands, 5K Fun Run
Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a Battle of the Bands Fundraiser and 5K Family Fun Run. For details call 947-3206.
Sunday, Aug. 15
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Wednesday, August 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Anchored In and Laura Hansen, attorney.
Friday, August 20
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Daybreak to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Saturday, August 21
Real Vikings. No horns.
The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games. An affordable family event with special activities for the kids. On-site food, free parking.
Friday, August 27
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes The Occasionals to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Saturday, Sept. 4
Lakeside Concert Series in Hack
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Rockin’ Hill to Hackensack City Park for a free Labor Day weekend musical performance (the last of the season), 1-3 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series runs through Labor Day weekend and is presented by the Northwoods Arts Council. It is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Sunday, Sept. 5
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions monthly breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.