Events and activities
Fishing guides needed
Twenty volunteer fishing guides are needed for the Wounded Warrior Project fishing weekend, May 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All gas, meals and bait provided. Contact Vanessa at Hiawatha Beach Resort, (218) 547-1510, or Leech Lake Area Chamber, (218) 547-1313.
Support Trapshooting team
Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle on Saturday May 14 or May 21. Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.
Wednesday, April 27
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each bundle is $22; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.
Saturday, April 30
Trinity salad luncheon
Trinity Lutheran, Laporte, will host its annual spring salad luncheon at 11 a.m. Program features Gaye Lindors, an encouraging speaker and hope-filled writer. Free-will offerings will be accepted. All are welcome.
Woodtick Wheelers meet
The Woodtick Wheelers will hold a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by their spring meeting, at The Hub in Hackensack. Free DNR Trail Atlases, OHV reg books, ATV safety color books for kids. Details of 2022 club ride schedule; first-ever club clothing sale with 50 percent off most items.
Sunday, May 1
Hack Lions pancakes
the Hackensack Lions will resume their monthly pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. at the Hackensack Community Building on Lake Avenue, one block east of Hwy. 371. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee, water, juice and condiments for a free-will donation. Breakfasts are held the first Sunday of May through October.
Tuesday, May 3
Author Nathan Jorgenson
Minnesota author Nathan Jorgenson will give a reading at the Bemidji Public Library, 6 p.m., or livestreaming at facebook.com/BemidjiPublicLibrary. Jorgenson is author of “Contrapasso” and the winner of the 2004 Benjamin Franklin Award for “Waiting for White Horses.”
Wednesday, May 4
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Historical Society member Lois Orton and Thrifty White Drug of Walker.
Friday, May 6
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Historical Society members James Hanwerden and Robert Pauly.
Saturday, May 7
Bird Camp sale, auction
The Deep Portage Upland Bird Camp Sportsman’s Garage Sale and Silent Auction fundraiser will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the Backus American Legion Club. New and used hunting, fishng, campng and miscellaneous sporting goods, decoys, knives, books, artwork.
Wednesday, May 11
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Historical Society member Erma Shantle and Turtle Lake Township.
Thursday, May 12
Military group gathers
The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Birchwood Char House on Hwy. 371, Hackensack. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.
Friday, May 13
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Smoky Hollow Township and Gould Township.
Saturday, May 14
Support Trapshooting team
Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle — Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.
Wednesday, May 18
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Wilkinson Township and Weeks Automotive.
Friday, May 20
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Pine Lake Township and the town of Loon Lake.
Saturday, May 21
Support Trapshooting team
Support the Wolves Trapshooting team. Buy a Burger Bundle — Choice of burger, side and beverage, $15 — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW., Walker.
Fishing guides needed
Twenty volunteer fishing guides are needed for the Wounded Warrior Project fishing weekend, May 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. All gas, meals and bait provided. Contact Vanessa at Hiawatha Beach Resort, (218) 547-1510, or Leech Lake Area Chamber, (218) 547-1313.
Purse Night at MDJ Saloon
Support the pets at Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack, with a Purse Night fundraiser at the MDJ Saloon, Moondance Fairgrounds eat of Walker. Social and pre-games start at 5 p.m.; games with fabulous prizes, including designer purses, start at 6 p.m. Limited space; text Meg Naugle (218) 259-1165 with name and number in your party. (Purse Night was rescheduled from April 23 due to inclement weather.)
Wednesday, May 25
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lima Township and May Township.
Friday, May 27
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Hiram Township and Green Scene Market, Eatery and Cocktail Bar.
Wednesday, June 1
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Hardee’s and Walker VFW.
Friday, June 3
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Randall and Mary Krecklau (CCHS members) and Shriver’s Bait.
Wednesday, June 8
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Bayside Bar and Grill and Walker Bay Coffee.
Friday, June 10
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Village Square Pizza and Walker Cleaners.
Wednesday, June 15
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by American National Bank and Kego Township.
Friday, June 17
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Heritage Arts and Gifts and Spitzack Builders.
Wednesday, June 22
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Laporte Grocery and Meats and TJ’s Floral.
Friday, June 24
Free Friday-Cass Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Fairview Township Centennial and Anderson’s Resorts (Grand Vu Lodge, Pine Point, South Shore).
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
