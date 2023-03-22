Events and activities
Gallery North Auction
Gallery North, Bemidji will hold its first Spring Fling Silent Auction. Come in and bid on art by former and current artists. Proceeds help the Gallery purchase new equipment. Art includes watercolors, acrylics, baskets and jewelry. Bidding ends March 31. To view pieces stop in at Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW, or visit online at www.gallerynorthbemidji.com
Wed., March 22
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Wake Up and Get Ready For the Day.”
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.
Thursday, March 23
Coffee with the Mayor
Enjoy coffee and conversation with Walker Mayor Jerecho Worth from 8-10 a.m. at Walker Bay Coffee, sponsored by Bank Forward. Have a cup on us!
Fri.-Sat., March 24-25
Live Music-Chase
Live music at Chase on the Lake with Hunter Schroeder, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 24
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Saturday, March 25
Spring Craft Fair
Laporte School Community Ed will hold a spring craft fair March 25, 9-3 at the school. More than 40 vendors. Pics with the Easter Bunny; kids’ crafts; kids’ scavenger hunt; spring floral wall; floral arrangement class; soup fundraiser. Vendors still wanted. Contact Caitlin Hadrava (caitlin.hadrava@laporte.k12.mn.us) ASAP.
Live Music at Portage
Live music at Portage Brewing, 7 p.m., with Drew Peterson and Kelly Smith.
Sunday, March 26
Laporte Auxiliary fundraiser
The “Welcome Spring” fundraiser for the Laporte American Legion Auxiliary will be held at Laporte Town Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a soup and sandwich lunch and bake sale. Your donations will be used for scholarships and veterans’ programs.
Tuesday, March 28
Kevin Kling at Am. Legion
Minnesota’s Storyteller Kevin Kling will speak at 4 p.m., lower level of the Walker American Legion, brought to you by the Walker Public Library. Kling is best known for his popular commentaries on NPR’s All Things Considered and his storytelling stage shows. His autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life.
Wed., March 29
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Good Morning.”
Thursday, March 30
Library Book Club
Join us in discussing “Once Upon a Time There Was You,” by Elizabeth Berg, 5 p.m. To be part of the book club stop by the library to pick up a copy of this book at the library’s temporary location, the lower level, American National Bank, Walker.
Friday, March 31
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
St. Theodore’s Lenten fish fry
St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, Laporte will serve a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. featuring fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, baked beans, fry bread and brownies. Sponsored by Mother Teresa Council, Knights of Columbus.
Thursday, April 13
Military group meets
The military group will meet at Blueberry Pines Restaurant north of Menagha on Hwy. 71 at 5 p.m. This is an open group and service members are encouraged to bring family members and friends. Come and enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 652-4378 if you have any questions. Come support our military.
Sunday, April 30
ASI, SON meet
Bemidji branches of Sons of Norway and the American Swedish Institute will hold a joint meeting at 2 p.m. to hear Loraine Jensen, president of the American Association of Runic Studies, speak in person. Jensen is a foremost expert on runes.
Monday, May 1
100+ Women Who Care
100 Plus Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Arvig WACC to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference in the Leech Lake community. For more information go to the Facebook page 100+Women Who Care of Leech Lake Area or call or text Mar Kuha at 218-839-1974 or Margie Richardson at 218-760-4715.
