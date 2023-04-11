Events and activities
Gentle Yoga Thursdays
Enjoy Gentle Yoga every Thursday in April, 10 a.m., at the WACC, presented by Northern Yoga and Wellness.
Trivia Wednesdays-WaterShed
Trivia Night is Wednesday, 7 p.m. The WaterShed.
Bingo Wednesdays
Free Bingo every Wednesday, 6 p.m., Shingobee on the Bay.
Trivia Fridays at Rendezvous
Play Trivia every Friday at 6 p.m., Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Wed., April 12
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Spring Birds.”
D.E.A.R. Day
Drop Everything And Read for 30 minutes today! Don’t have anything to read? Come to the Walker Library, Lower Level, American National Bank, for your free library card.
Parkinson’s Support Group
A Parkinson’s Support Group meets at Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji, at 2 p.m. The group meet the second Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. at Windsong. For now, masks are required as you enter and until you get to the meeting room. Once in the meeting room, masks are optional. For more information call Gary at 218-760-8266.
Thursday, April 13
Military group meets
The military group will meet at Blueberry Pines Restaurant north of Menagha on Hwy. 71 at 5 p.m. This is an open group and service members are encouraged to bring family members and friends. Come and enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 652-4378 if you have any questions. Come support our military.
Rotary Book Bingo
Play Rotary Book Bingo at WHA School Commons, 5 p.m., sponsored by the Walker Rotary.
Sunday, April 16
Legion Auxiliary b’fst
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs OR biscuits and gravy with eggs; juice and coffee for $8. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Tuesday, April 18
Library Board meeting
The Walker Public Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Walker Fire Hall meeting room.
Gallery North Creative Cafe
Gallery North, 310 Fourth St. NW,, Bemidji, will hold a Creative Cafe event, 4-6 p.m. where artists will take you on a hands-on adventure. Artist Chris Tolmen will teach a colored pencil drawing of a yellow rose. Paper and reference photo supplied; also colored pencils but if you have your own, please bring them. Classes are geared to ages 10 and up. Cost $10 per activity, no pre-registration required
Wed., April 19
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Spring Rain.”
Legion hosts Nat’l. Cmdr.
The Hackensack American Legion welcomes American Legion National Commander Vincent J. “Jim” Triola to a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. This event is for members only, cost $10. Triola is visiting the state of Minnesota the week of April 16-21. The Hackensack Legion Post will be closed to the public during the luncheon but will re-open at 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Preview to Preschool
Preview to Preschool will be held from 6-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran School, 0.5 mi. east of the Y Junction, Hwy. 200 south of Walker. This introduction to preschool and pre-kindergarten is for parents and children age 3 or 4 years by Sept. 1. Preschool thru grade 8 open house will be held from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Come visit the classrooms, meet teachers and register for the 2023-2024 school year.
Tuesday, April 25
Evening in Tuscany
An Evening in Tuscany spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Faith in Action will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at Union Church, Hackensack.
April 23-29
National Library Week
Celebrate National Library Week by visiting the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank, and check out all we have to offer. See plans for the new library building and spin the prize wheel for some FREE library swag.
Wed., April 26
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Spring Flowers.”
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church-Laporte.
Thursday, April 27
Walker Library Book Club
Join the book club, 5 p.m., lower level, American National Bank, to discuss “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. To be part of the book club, stop by the library to pick up your copy.
Coffee with the Mayor
Join Walker Mayor Jerecho Worth at Jimmy’s Restaurant, 8 a.m. for Coffee and Conversation with the Mayor.
Business After Hours
Business After Hours will be held at WineDown in Walker, 4-6 p.m. Bring a business card.
Saturday, April 29
Trinity Lutheran Luncheon
Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte, will have a Spring Salad Luncheon at 11 a.m. Program presented by Nature’s Edge Garden Center. Door prizes, music, delicious salads. No charge, but a free-will offering will be taken. All women are welcome.
Sunday, April 30
ASI, SON meet
Bemidji branches of Sons of Norway and the American Swedish Institute will hold a joint meeting at 2 p.m. to hear Loraine Jensen, president of the American Association of Runic Studies, speak in person. Jensen is a foremost expert on runes.
Monday, May 1
100+ Women Who Care
100 Plus Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Arvig WACC to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference. in the Leech Lake community. For more information go to the Facebook page 100+Women Who Care of Leech Lake Area or call or text Mar Kuha at 218-839-1974 or Margie Richardson at 218-760-4715.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.