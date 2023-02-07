Wed., Feb. 8
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “New Friends.”
Thursday, Feb. 9
Military Group meets
The Military Group meets at the Cottage Cafe, 5 p.m., Menahga. This is an open group, and servicemembers are encouraged to bring family members and friends. The group meets monthly on the second Thursday. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 652-4378 with questions.
Saturday, Feb. 11
SAL members’ dinner
The Walker Sons of the American Legion will hold a members dinner at Northern Lights Casino; social hour 5 p.m., dinner, 6 p.m. Free to members who are current on their membership dues, plus one guest. Dues of $25 can be paid at the dinner if necessary. RSVP by Feb. 1. Email to post134sal@gmail.com or text or call the SAL commander at 218-839-1769 (Provide member’s name, guest-yes or no, meat preference-chicken or ribs)
Monday, Feb. 13
CLC Wnter Concert
The Central Lakes College Department’s Winter Chamber Ensembles Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. in Chalberg Theater, Brainerd Campus. The concer twill feature woodwind, brass and percussion ensembles. Tickets $5, CLC students free.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Memory Cafe in Hackensack
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be at Paws and Claws meeting from 10:30-noon. Jim Clark is the guest speaker and will be showing off his woodworking projects. Enjoy coffee, snacks and fellowship. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu
Wed., Feb. 15
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Valentine Fun.”
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Library Board meets
The Walker Public Library board meets at 5 p.m. at the Walker Fire Hall meeting room.
Wed.,Feb. 22
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Friendship.”
Thursday, Feb. 23
Library Book Club
The Walker Public Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Language of Flowers” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. To be part of the book club, stop by the library to pick up your copy..
Saturday, March 25
Spring Craft Fair
Laporte School Community Ed will hold a spring craft fair March 25, 9-3 at the school. More than 30 vendors. Pics with the Easter Bunny; kids’ crafts; kids’ scavenger hunt; floral arrangement class; soup fundraiser. Vendors still accepted, but time is running out. Contact Caitlin Hadrava (caitlin.hadrava@laporte.k12.mn.us) ASAP.
