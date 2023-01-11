Wed., Jan. 11
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Books Are For ... Reading.”
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets third Tues. at 2 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month and is open and free to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information call JoAnn, (218) 547-3350.
Sunday, Jan. 15
Legion Auxiliary b’fst
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs OR biscuits and gravy with eggs, juice and coffee, $8. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Walker Library Board
The Walker Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Walker Fire Hall meeting room.
Gallery North Creative Cafe
Gallery North’s Creative Cafe, from 4-6 p.m. at 310 Fourth St. NW, Bemidji, welcomes Artist Darcy Brambrink who will teach how to make a 5x7” Valentine card. All materials provided; ages 10 and up. Cost is $10, no pre-registration needed.
Wed., Jan. 18
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Our Favorite Books.”
Saturday, Jan. 21
DP Winter Rendezvous
Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack will hold its 44th annual Winter Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Center, 2197 Nature Center Dr. NW. Enjoy axe throwing, ice fishing, northwoods curling and more. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., $5 for adults, $3 for children. Pre-register by calling (218) 682-2325 or email to winterrendezvous.com.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Laporte Library fundraiser
A Laporte School Library fundraiser will be held at the school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with homemade soup and fresh bread for lunch; and sale of hand-painted bowls made by students. Money raised will go toward new books, bookshelves and library furniture.
Wed., Jan. 25
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Storytime Fun.”
Thursday, Jan. 26
Library Book Club
The Walker Public Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. to discuss “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley.
Immanuel School Open House
Immanuel Lutheran School will hold an open house and registration from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit classrooms, meet teachers, register for the 2023-24 school year, preschool through grade 8. Immanuel is located 0.5 mi. east of the Y Jct. on Hwy 200 south of Walker.
Saturday, Feb. 11
SAL members’ dinner
The Walker Sons of the American Legion will hold a members’ dinner at Northern Lights Casino; social hour 5 p.m., dinner, 6 p.m. Free to members who are current on their membership dues, plus one guest. Dues of $25 can be paid at the dinner if necessary. RSVP by Feb. 1. Email to post134sal@gmail.com or text or call the SAL commander at 218-839-1769 (Provide member’s name, guest-yes or no, meat preference-chicken or ribs)
Saturday, March 25
Vendors Wanted!
Laporte School Community Ed will hold a spring craft sale March 25, 9-3 at the school. To be a vendor and to register, contact Caitlin Hadrava (caitlin.hadrava@laporte.k12.mn.us) $20 per booth space; funds go toward spring sports.
