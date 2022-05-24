Events and activities
Military, families free
Admission to the Cass County Museum is free to current military personnel and their families through the Blue Star Museums program. Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and museums across America offers free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including National Guard and Reserve.
Wed. May 25
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lima Township and May Township.
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. NEW THIS MONTH: each bundle is $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.
Fri.-Sat., May 27-28
Live music at the Chase
Live music with Mick Klein at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Friday, May 27
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Hiram Township and Green Scene Market, Eatery and Cocktail Bar.
Walleye dinner
Lake May Senior Center, Hwy. 34, will serve a walleye dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Book, Bake, Plant sale
A Book, Bake and Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Hub, Hackensack. This is a Hub fundraiser.
Rockin’ Bingo
Enjoy Rockin’ Bingo, 8 p.m., Spencer-Ross American Legion Post, Walker.
Wed., June 1
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Hardee’s and Walker VFW.
Thursday, June 2
Green Scene Farmer’s Market
The Green Scene Farmer’s Market, Event and Cocktail Bar, will be open every Thursday, starting June 2.
Fri.-Sat., June 3-4
Live music at the Chase
Live music with Adrian Washington and Friends, 8 p.m., at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Live music at the Chase
Live music with Michael Pink at Chase on the Lake.
Friday, June 3
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Randall and Mary Krecklau (CCHS members) and Shriver’s Bait.
Sat.-Sun., June 4-5
Leech Lake Walleye Tournament
The Leech Lake Walleye Tournament will be held on Leech Lake, with registration, etc., at City Park.
Wed., June 8
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Bayside Bar and Grill and Walker Bay Coffee.
Thursday, June 9
Military group gathers
The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at Cabana Del Norte (former Lucky Moose), Hwy. 371 south of Walker. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.
Friday, June 10
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Village Square Pizza and Walker Cleaners.
Wed., June 15
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by American National Bank and Kego Township.
Barn Quilt Class
A “Barn Quilt” class will be held at the Hub from 5:30-9”30 p.m. Instructor will bring all supplies: patterns, 2-by-2 foot aluminum composite boards to paint on, paint, etc. Cost $80 - registration fee is $35, with $45 due at class time. Minimum 12 people for a full class. Contact Myra at (218) 820-0258.
Friday, June 17
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Heritage Arts and Gifts and Spitzack Builders.
Wed., June 22
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Laporte Grocery and Meats and TJ’s Floral.
Friday, June 24
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Fairview Township Centennial and Anderson’s Resorts (Grand Vu Lodge, Pine Point, South Shore).
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Friday, July 1
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by city of Pillager and Pedersen Family Dental.
Wed., July 6
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Area Realty and Howg’s Gas and Service
Friday, July 8
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by city of Lakeshore and Walker Building Supply, LLC
Wed., July 13
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by PJ and Walker Homes/Mini Storage
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
Friday, July 15
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Eye Clinic and Walker Home Center.
Wed., July 20
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Chase on the Lake and Tiger Lily’s.
Friday, July 22
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Crooked Lake Township and Tianna Country Club.
Wed., July 27
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance and Jenny & Co.
Friday, July 29
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker American Legion and Loney Sales and Service.
