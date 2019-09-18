Wednesday, Sept. 18
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Village Square.
Fall family table series begins
Union Church, UCC, Hackensack, will begin its Fall Family Table series with a community picnic, 5:30 p.m., held at Hackensack Community Building. Hamburgers, hot dogs, fixings; bring a dish to share if you wish; games. All ages welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Hackensack Hub potluck
A potluck will be held at noon at The Hub in Hackensack; bring a dish to pass.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the Walker Chamber of Commerce. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Roxie Parks and Linda Barber. Program: Goodbye to Single Use Plastics; presenter Maggie McGill. Also Getting to Know You: Roxie Parks.
Sons of Norway meet
The Walker Sons of Norway will meet at Hope Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Speakers will be Billy Johansen and Roar Hartold of Brainerd. These two native Norwegians came to Camp Ripley for the Norwegian-American military exchange program. They will talk about their lives and about Norway after WWII.
Headwaters Stroke Support
The Headwaters Stroke Support Group is for stroke survivors, family members, friends and caregivers. The group meets the third Thursday, 1:30 to 3 p.m., St. Joseph’s south lobby conference room, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5744, for information.
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Friday, Sept. 20
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by The Boulders Restaurant.
Watercolor Pub Paint Night
Learn about using water as a medium to create colorful designs and washes with a water theme. Eddy’s Resort, 41334 Shakopee Lake Rd., Onamia. All skill levels welcome, ages 15 and up; supplies provided free of charge. Drinks and food available at the Launch Bar and Grill. Pre-registration IS required; call Mille Lacs Indian Museum, (320) 532-3632, to register.
Falls Prevention Fair
Learn how to prevent falls at the Falls Prevention Fair, 9 a.m.-noon, Calvary Church in Walker. Free admission, door prizes, falls assessments, medical vendors, speakers, giveaways, exercise demos and more.
Free Christian Movie night
Free Christian Movie night is held the third Friday of the month, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Akeley. Free beverage and popcorn. This month’s movie is “The Accidental Activist” — one signature can mean more than you think.
Support Within Reach open house
Support Within Reach (sexual violence resource center), 609 Minnesota Ave., Walker, invites all to join them for lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more about their resources and services. Call (218) 547-4892
Saturday, Sept. 21
We are water exhibit opening
Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, Onamia, celebrates wild rice and how it and everything is impacted by water with a new interactive exhibit, We Are Water MN, 1-4 p.m. Free, museum admission not included. Exhibit opens at noon; wild rice sampling at 12:30 p.m.; wild rice demos and canoe rides (sign up at front desk), at 1, 2 and 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22
NCT Fall Equinox Hike
Enjoy the fall colors and a quiet walk in the woods. Meet at Hubbard Co. 4/Halverson Forest Road Trailhead at 1:30 p.m. (2 miles S. of Lake George on Co. 4). We will cross the Schoolcraft River Valley, pass through mixed forest and all the Itasca Moraine landforms. Two options: Co. 4 trailhead to Spider Lake Road, 7.8 miles with transport back to starting point. Or for a shorter hike, go as far as you wish and return to the trailhead. Bring water and snacks; dress for conditions. Questions, call Bruce at (218) 732-8051.
Monday, Sept. 23
Line dancing at Lake May Center
Line dancing at 6 p.m. at May Creek Lodge, Walker.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Vitalant blood drive
A Vitalant blood drive will be held from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Calvary Church, Walker. To schedule an appointment, call Scott or Carol Gustafson at 547-1567 or (612) 201-4420.
Community meal at Hope Luth.
Hope Lutheran Church invites all to a free community meal, 5:30 p.m. serving meatloaf dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be at Laporte School today. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Bayside Bar and Grill.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Stand Down for vets in G.R.
A Stand Down for Veterans will be held, 8-2 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids; services, resources for veterans all under one roof. Bring your DD214 or VA ID card. Program and free meal at 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
FHIA Booyah Fundraiser
A Booyah Fundraiser (a thick Belgian soup loaded with meat and vegetables) for Faith in Action will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. at Union Church, Hackensack. Served with Linnea’s organic sourdough bread, dessert, beverage. Support Faith in Action with a $10 donation. Live music; fun.
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Orton Oil.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Hack Fire/Rescue Spaghetti Feed
Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue will hold a spaghetti feed, 4-7 p.m. at the fire station; also silent auction.
Cinema night at Calvary
Enjoy the movie “I Can Only Imagine” at 5 p.m. plus free pizza at Calvary Church, Walker.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Dance music at Red River Ctr.
Free dance music by Frankly Country, noon-3 p.m. at the Red River Event Center, Akeley.
Monday, Sept. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Line dancing at Lake May Center
Line dancing at 5:30 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Oct. 3
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at Walker Community Church. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Julie Ann Kerrigan and Joann Aamodt; program, Gift of Life. Presenter Nancy Neal.
Split Pitch Potluck AA/Alanon
A split pitch potluck with meal at 7 p.m. and speakers at 8 p.m. will be held at Calvary Church, Walker.
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 4-5
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat Chapter presents ”Growing in Gifts of the Holy Spirit, with speaker Sister Linda Koonz, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker. Registration Friday, 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Cost $25 (meals included). For info call Lorri at (218) 507-0953 or Jeanette, (218) 652-2325.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Paul Bunyan Power Sports Expo
The Paul Bunyan Power Sports Expo, sponsored by Timberland Dirt Devils ATV Club, will be held at the Stompin’ Grounds, Akeley, 10-5:30. Vendors, dealers, demos, swappers and more. ATV raffle at 5:30 p.m.
Hope Recovery workshop
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota will hold a free workshop to provide information on mental illnesses, treatments, crisis management, suicide prevention, the mental health system and local resources along with practical strategies for helping a loved one or friend. This workshop is for family and friends of a teen or adult living with a mental illness and people living with a mental illness who are doing well in their recovery. It will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 703 N. Pokegama Ave., in Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information or to register (required), call (651) 645-2948 or see “classes” at namimn.org
Thursday, Oct. 10
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, starting Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack off C.R. 5. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941.
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 11-12
Holiday Boutique for Food Shelf
The Walker Area Food Shelf will host a Holiday Boutique at 8381 Lake Land Tr. NW, next to Bounder’s Restaurant, 9-6 each day. Autumn and winter decor, holiday decor, small furniture and dishwares. Cafe items served include a variety of soups and chili, custom cupcakes, hot chocolate.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Harvest Festival
Calvary Church, Walker, will celebrate a Harvest Festival at 5 p.m. Enjoy a great meal and encouraging stories of God at work in people’s lives.
Dance music at Red River Ctr.
Free dance music by Frankly Country, noon-3 p.m. at the Red River Event Center, Akeley.
Monday, Oct. 14
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Oct. 17
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Joyce Schuette. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Joyce Schuette and Lynette Tripp. Program: CBD Basics. Presenter: Halli Knutson. Also PCE Brief.
Monday, Oct. 28
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Thursday, Nov. 7
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Amy Townsdin. Social, noon., meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Amy Townsdin and Jan Miller. Program: Bemidji Area Arts Endowment. Presenter: Beverly Erickson. Also ELF Brief..
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, April 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, June 11
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, July 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
