Wed., Sept. 8
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Dean’s Bait and Chase on the Lake.
Friday, Sept. 10
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Orton Oil and Northern Star Co-op.
Author visits Museum
Author Sue Moline will be at the Cass County Museum at 1 p.m. for a presentation on her book, “The Lake Turned Upside Down.” The book describes Moline’s experiences in the F-4 tornado that hit Outing in August 1969, wiping out resorts and cabins on Roosevelt Lake and killing 12 people.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Ethnic Fest returns!
Ethnic Fest returns to Walker with a full day of music, dance, arts, crafts, and cuisine from cultures around the world. Ten groups will perform on three downtown stages; parade at 11 a.m.; arts and craft vendors on Fifth Street; food vendors on the courthouse lawn; area restaurants serving ethnic specialties. Join us for a world of fun!
Cass 9/11 ceremony
The public is invited to attend a 9/11 flag ceremony at 9 a.m., Cass County Courthouse lawn, conducted by Spencer-Ross American Legion Post 134 of Walker.
9/11 remembrance in Laporte
A 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Laporte Veterans Memorial in downtown Laporte.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Backus Legion Auxiliary b’fst
The Backus American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Choice of fried or scrambled eggs, pancakes or French toast, sausage and bacon, juice water and coffee for $10 per plate and $5 for children under age 7. Everybody is welcome. Proceeds go to community, education and veterans programs, active duty military holiday gifts and other auxiliary charitable projects.
Wed., Sept. 15
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Pederson Family Dental and First National Bank of Walker.
Thurs., Sept. 16
‘Hot Dish’ author at the Hub
Jeanne Cooney, author of the Hot Dish Heaven Cozy Mystery Series, will visit the Hackensack Hub Sept. 16 for a noon hot dish luncheon($12 check or cash, limit 60 guests) and an author presentation. For reservations call (218) 682-2562.
Friday, Sept. 17
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Resort Marine and Service, and Norm’s Auto Body.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Wed., Sept. 22
Defensive Driving refresher
The National Safety Council Defensive Driving refresher course, taught by Steve and Terry Johnson and sponsored by First National Bank and the WACC, will be held at the WACC from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $20; pay at the door. Participants receive their three-year certificate for a 10 percent reduction in car insurance. Call (218) 363-3799, to register.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Clark’s Garage and Walker Log Homes and Mini-Storage.
Friday, Sept. 24
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Building Center and Lampert’s Cabinets.
Wed., Sept. 29
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Thrifty White and Leech Lake TV.
Friday, Oct. 1
Free Friday at Museum
The final Free Friday (free admission) of the season at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters and Walker Cleaners.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
