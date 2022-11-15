Events and activities
Walker Area Art, Craft Fair
The Walker Area Art and Craft Fair will be held Nov. 19 and 20, 9-3 each day, at Northern Lights Event Center, sponsored by the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. To be a vendor call (218) 547-1313.
Wed., Nov. 16
Verse Like Water
Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program at Central Lakes College, presents Chris Abani, acclaimed novelist, poet, essayist, screenwriter and playwright at noon in Chalberg Theater, Brainerd campus. Book signing, craft talk to follow.
Free community meal
Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:30 p.m. A Thanksgiving casserole will be served; everyone is welcome.
Thursday, Nov. 17
The Hub Potluck
The Hub in Hackensack will hold a potluck at noon. Bring a dish to pass, with Bingo to follow.
Hackensack Lions meet
The Hackensack Lions will hold a general meeting at 7 p.m. at the Hub.
Friday, Nov. 18
FSN Open House
Family Safety Network celebrates with an Open House at their new office at 1001 Minnesota Ave. NW, Unit 202, Walker, 3-5 p.m. Enjoy pie from Immanuel Lutheran School, hot cocoa, cider, snacks.
CLC Orchestra Concert
The Central Lakes College String Orchestra will present “Strings in Europe,” 7:30 p.m., at the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd campus. Also livestreamed at https://youtu.be/hQLxfv0Cc6c
Sat.-Sun., Nov. 19-20
Saturday, Nov. 19
Turkey Bingo!
Play Turkey Bingo at the Walker Legion, 7 p.m. Win cash or turkeys. Proceeds used for nursing scholarships. Presented by the Cass County 40&8 and Walker SAL.
Fall Bazaar-St. Peter’s
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 305 W. 5th., Park Rapids, will hold a fall bazaar, 9-3. Area crafters, huge bake sale, children’s dollar store, door prizes. Coffee and rolls starting at 9 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free admission.
Band Festival
The second annual Lakes Band Festival with the CLC Wind Symphony will be at 2 p.m. at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd HS; free admission.
Sunday, Nov. 20
Hackensack Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits, gravy and eggs OR eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast, juice and coffee for $8. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Monday, Nov. 21
Tech class at The Hub
Bill Kennedy will hold a Tech Class at 1 p.m. at The Hub. Get your problems solved and questions answered!
Wed., Nov. 23
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte.
Monday, Nov. 28
Music Outreach concert
Gathering of Waters, a free music outreach concert with the CLC Wind Symphony and St. Cloud Municipal Band, will be held at 7 p.m. at Charles D. Martin Auditorium in Little Falls.
Friday, Dec. 2
Jingle Mingle
The second annual Jingle Mingle featuring CLC’s Jazz Orchestra, will be at 6:30 p.m., Round House Event Center, Brainerd, $5.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Business After Hours
The Leech Lake Chamber will hold its annual Business After Hours at The WaterShed, 101 5th St. N., Walker, 4-6 p.m. Appetizers will be served, $10 per person, cash bar. RSVP by Dec. 2 to info@leech-lake.com or call (218) 547-1313. Come and be part of the new, exciting project announcement! This also is the last chance to proof your listing in the 2023 Destination Guide.
Wed., Dec. 7
Holly Jolly!
The second annual Holly Jolly, featuring CLC’s String Orchestra, Raider Concert Winds, Jazz Collection, CLC Choir, Tuba Christmas and Brass Choir, will be at Chalberg Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Free-will donations accepted for the Brainerd Area Overnight Shelter, Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Sankta Lucia
Doors open at 6 A.M., at Calvary Lutheran Church, Bemidji, as Sankta Lucia brings in the Christmas lights. Join us for a Swedish breakfast. Advance tickets available soon at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry and Luekens North and South in Bemidji; $25 for adults, $8 for youth age 10 and younger.
