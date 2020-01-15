Events and activities
Free occupational therapy scrn’g
Free occupational therapy screenings for children 0-12 years is available at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids. Call 218-616-3021 for appt.
D1 Kids Club Support Group
A support group for youth with type 1 diabetes and their families at CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids. Call 218-255-3684 for dates and times.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Community Meal in Hackensack
Union Church in Hackensack will host a hot chicken meal, dessert, beverage at 5:30 p.m. in the lower level. No charge but donations appreciated. All ages are welcome.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Thur-Sun., Jan. 16-19
Back To Hack Events
The Back to Hack winter festival offers fun for all ages. Snow sculpting begins Jan. 12 and runs until judging on Jan. 18; Medallion Hunt is Jan. 16-18; Freeze Your Fanny Fun Run/Walk, Ice Fishing Contest, Sled Dog Rides, Penguin Plunge and more are Jan. 18. Also fish fry, bonfire and fireworks Jan. 18. “It’s a Wrap” party is at the Birchwood Char House Jan. 19. For a full list of events, contact the Visitor’s Center at 675-6135, or look for posters at Hackensack businesses.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Hack Legion Auxiliary Breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast during Back to Hack weekend from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Menu includes choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs or French toast with eggs and bacon; juice and coffee, $6. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Day of Action in Brainerd
A Day of Action — End Corporate Personhood will be held at 5 p.m. at Sage on Laurel, 605 Laurel St., Brainerd. Ten years ago the Supreme Court granted “corporations” personhood, which allows them “free speech” and the ability to spend any amount of money to influence elections, legislation, etc. This event is sponsored by Lakes Area Move to Amend.
Grief Support Group in Walker
Grief support and education in Walker is offered for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free and open to the public; fourth Tuersday of the month, Calvary Church, Walker, 2-3:30 p.m. Call (218) 732-4552 for more information.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets the third Tues. at 1:30 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month and is free and open to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information call JoAnn, (218) 547-3350.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Community Dinner at Hope
Free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker; chicken casserole. Everyone is welcome.
Community Meal in Hackensack
Union Church in Hackensack will host an Italian smorgasbord, dessert, beverage at 5:30 p.m. in the lower level. No charge but donations appreciated. All ages are welcome.
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be at Laporte School today. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Lunch and learn at Sanford
A ‘Lunch and Learn’ session on Sanford Imagenetics: Integrating Genetic and Genomic Medicine into Primary Care will be held in the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center-Education Center (1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji) noon-1 p.m. Presenter is Grace Beuch, Senior Clinical Imagenetics Specialist. Light lunch provided; registration required, space limited. RSVP by noon Jan. 20 to (218) 333-5505 or shfoundation.bemidji@sanfordhealth.org or online at sanfordhealth.org/events.
Blood drive
The Community Church of Walker will host a blood drive from 1:15-5:15 p.m. For an appointment contact Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038 or go to bloodhero.com, sponsor code: walker.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Grazing Workshop in Guthrie
The Hubbard County SWCD and NRCS will host the 9th annual Grazing Workshop at the Guthrie Community Center (44255 Rail Road), starting at 8:30 a.m. (bad weather backup date will be Feb. 5). Call Hubbard SWCD by Jan. 24 at (218) 732-0121 for a reservation.
Thursday, Feb. 6
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 1-3 p.m. first Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-3:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Childbirth Preparation
The next session begins Feb. 8; classes are designed for third trimester of pregnancy; held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conf. Room. to learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Open Mic moves to Sunday p.m.
Kokoro’s Express Yourself Open Mic and Coffeehouse kicks back into gear on Sunday afternoons during the winter months, 2-4 p.m., on the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Sign-up for performers is at 1:30 p.m. February’s theme is “The many Faces of Love.”
