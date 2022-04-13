Events and activities
BSU book art exhibit
Bemidji State University’s A.C. Clark Library will host a book art exhibit, “Books Unbound” through May 7. The display will feature works of artists and community members of all ages, including high school students and BSU faculty, staff and students.
Wednesday, April 13
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Thursday, April 14
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Military group gathers
The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at Huntersville east of Menagha. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.
Maundy Thursday service
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, will hold Maundy Thursday worship at 6:30 p.m. with communion.
HUB potluck,speaker
The HUB in Hackensack will hold a potluck meal at noon followed by a speaker.
Friday, April 15
Good Friday service
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, will hold Good Friday worship at 7 p.m.
Fri.-Sat., April 15-16
Live Music-Chase
Enjoy live music at Chase on the Lake with Michael Pink, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
Easter Brunch, Music
Easter Brunch with live music, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Green Scene, Walker.
Sunday, April 17
Easter Sunday
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, will serve a continental breakfast from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., prior to Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m., with communion. All are welcome.
Easter buffet, Charlie’s
Easter buffet served at Charlie’s Up North, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Easter buffet, Chase
Easter buffet served at Chase on the Lake, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Monday, April 18
Watercolor pencil classes
Watercolor pencil classes for age 8 and up, including adults, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave., Bemidji. Contact Les at (218) 556-3521 for details and to register.
Free Tech Class
Bill Kennedy will present a free tech class, 1 p.m., at the Hub in Hackensack.
Thursday, April 21
Business After Hours
Business After Hours is back — at Wilbur’s on Walker Bay, 101 Fifth St. N., (in the Pig Pen), 5-7 p.m. Bring your business card and $2 for split the pot.
Sons of Norway meet
Walker Sons of Norway meet at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, 7 p.m. Program by actress Jan Smith from vining who will portray the life of a Viking queen in 1000 AD, while Viking men were traveling and discovering new lands. Coffee and treats.
Hackensack Hub potluck
The Hackensack Hub will hold a pot luck at noon with Kris Biessener speaker. Topic: Game changers and the Hackensack Area Lakes Community Foundation.
Hackensack Lions meet
The Hackensack Lions will hold a general meeting at 7 p.m. at The Hub.
Open House, Registration
Immanuel Lutheran School will hold an open house and registration for pre-school through grade 8, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Visit classrooms, meet teachers, register for the 2022-23 school year. Immanuel Lutheran School is located 0.5 mi. east of the Y Junction, Walker.
Preview to Preschool
A “Preview to Preschool” will be held from 6-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran School, 0.5 mi. east of the Y Junction, Walker.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Union Congregational hurch, Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. New members always welcome. For more information, contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Fri.-Sat., April 22-23
Live Music-Chase
Enjoy live music at Chase on the Lake with Andy Austin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Craft Event at NL
The Northern Exposure Craft Event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Northern Lights Event Center, Y Junction, Walker.
Tuesday, April 26
Life Line Screening
Life Line Screening will be at The Hub from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by appointment only.
Saturday, April 30
Trinity salad luncheon
Trinity Lutheran, Laporte, will host its annual spring salad luncheon at 11 a.m. Program features Gaye Lindors, an encouraging speaker and hope-filled writer. Free-will offerings will be accepted. All are welcome.
Woodtick Wheelers meet
The Woodtick Wheelers will hold a pancake breakfast at 9 a.m. followed by a meeting, at The Hub in Hackensack.
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
